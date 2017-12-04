Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese Fired by Giants After 2-10 Record This Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday after dropping to 2-10 with Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.



McAdoo informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network of the team's decision. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com reported word of Reese's ouster, with Mark Maske of the Washington Post confirming.

Kinkhabwala noted the "irony" of the situation, as she reported McAdoo was not Reese's choice as head coach and he "liked two other candidates more."

Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the interim head coach in McAdoo's absence, with Kevin Abrams filling in as general manager, per Kinkhabwala.

McAdoo, 40, went 13-15 in his time as New York's head coach. After leading the Giants to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance last season, McAdoo saw the team fell apart on both sides of the ball.

Eli Manning has had a disappointing campaign and the offense never clicked, despite the addition of Brandon Marshall, who was lost for the season in early October. An early-season ankle injury to Odell Beckham Jr. was one reason for New York's slow start, and the team never recovered. Beckham later went down with a broken ankle in early October that ended his season.

The Giants' lone win in their first nine games was a 23-10 triumph over the Denver Broncos. An embarrassing 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 led to a widespread internal evaluation by the team, which included McAdoo's shuffling the lineup on both sides of the ball. Giants ownership gave him a vote of confidence through the remainder of the season following Week 10.

A controversial benching of Manning before Week 13 only alienated the fanbase more. McAdoo sat Manning, who had 210 consecutive starts for the Giants, in favor of Geno Smith—a player whose peak potential would be to replicate Manning's "down" statistics. Manning had thrown for 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions at the time of his benching, which would be career-best numbers for Smith.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reported Giants owner John Mara's "anger was obvious to those around the organization over the last week" in the wake of Manning's benching, with the owner being "furious" over the impact the move had on the "team's image."

The Giants lost in their first game with Smith under center, and there was widespread speculation that McAdoo would no longer make it through the season. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported McAdoo could be let go within 24 hours of Sunday's game.

With McAdoo gone, Rapoport said not to be surprised if Manning returns under center after sitting out on Sunday.

McAdoo previously served as the Giants' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. He also served as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.