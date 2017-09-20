4-Star ATH Prospect Diwun Black Commits to Mississippi State

247Sports

4-star athlete prospect Diwun Black announced his commitment to Mississippi State in a tweet Wednesday:

Black, who stars at Forest High School in Mississippi, is the No. 182 overall prospect and 12th-ranked athlete in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2019 class. He is the seventh-best prospect in the state of Mississippi.

Listed at 6'3" and 190 pounds, Black recorded 76 tackles (seven for loss) during his sophomore season. He also attempted four passes and made five receptions for 55 yards.

Black is the fourth player in the 2019 class to commit to Mississippi State, the second of 4-star distinction or higher. Five-star defensive end Charles Moore has already committed to the Bulldogs, as has 3-star quarterback Jalon Jones and 3-star defensive end Drelan Porter.

While very early in the process, Mississippi State currently ranks ninth in 247Sports' class rankings.