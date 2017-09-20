David Johnson Discusses Fantasy Football, Recovery Time from Wrist Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson said fantasy football is the "last thing on my mind right now" when asked about the impact his wrist injury had on those who took him.

Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in a majority of fantasy leagues this season, also told reporters he has no firm timetable for a return.

"Really just see how it goes," Johnson said. "Just rehab obviously after the cast and everything. We'll see what happens."

Johnson, 25, underwent surgery on his wrist last Thursday after dislocating it in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. He lost a fumble on the play, which was his second of the game.

"I was ticked off at first, especially the day of the injury just because it was a big moment of the game," Johnson said. "It was a close game. I had fumbled and it was the first game. I was really upset. I was really frustrated with myself, really down on myself and then after I talked to Tom, after I talked to family members, the players communicating with me, I just faced the facts. Just stayed positive and get through it."

Kerwynn Williams got the start in Johnson's place last week, with Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington also getting work. The Cardinals accounted for just 83 rushing yards in a comeback 16-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve, is expected to miss at least two months and could miss the remainder of the season.