LeBron James Tells World Leaders to Step Up at Bloomberg Business Forum

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James helped kick off the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday with a challenge to world leaders.

In a video message that played before the event (via TMZ Sports), James said he wanted to see the leaders "step up" to create harmony in the world.

"We all know what's happening right now...how hard it is suddenly to understand so much in this world," he said. "You're in this room for a reason...we're leaders. We all know the world needs us to step up."

The Bloomberg Global Business Forum was part of the United Nations General Assembly week being held in New York.

According to Bloomberg's official website, the event is a community of business leaders who "will work together, through on-the-record mainstage discussions and private bilateral and multilateral meetings, to address the most pressing economic issues facing us today."

James has taken on more of an activist role late in his career. Alongside fellow NBA players Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony at the 2016 ESPY Awards, James called for athletes to "speak up" and "use our influence" in the wake of racial injustice and gun violence across the United States.