Richard Sherman Says NFL Injury Reporting Rules Are 'Specifically' for Gamblers

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman criticized NFL rules on reporting injuries, saying the league forces teams to submit public reports "for the gamblers."

"From what I understand, the rule is for the gamblers," Sherman told reporters Wednesday. "You know, for Vegas, to make sure the odds are what they're supposed to be—which is apparently what the league is concerned about. You talk about injuries and things like that, so maybe somebody should look into that. I thought we weren't a gambling league, that we're against all those things, but our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right."

The Seahawks were warned for a violation of the injury report during the 2016 season regarding Sherman. The Pro Bowl corner spent most of last season dealing with a knee injury that went unreported by the team.

Sherman has been listed on the injury report each of the last two weeks. He continued his comments by calling the reports "meaningless."

"[They are] meaningless things on paper, even though you are going to play or whatever it is," Sherman told reporters. "They've got to put that his ankle is sore, his hip is sore or he's got a bruise on his hand. But guys are tough—if you are going to play, what's the point?"

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said "99 percent" of players would not have suited up with Sherman's hamstring injury that landed him on the injure report for Week 2. Sherman has played in 98 consecutive games since being taken in the fifth round in 2011.

It's unclear if he will be listed on the Week 3 injury report.