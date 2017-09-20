Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will attempt to bounce back from a tough loss when they host the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Sunday as big home favorites. The Packers are coming off their third consecutive defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night and hope to avoid losing a fourth straight meeting against the Bengals when they battle at Lambeau Field.

NFL point spread: The Packers opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.3-10.4 Packers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincinnati won 31-24 in its last trip to Lambeau back in 2009, pulling off the upset as a 7.5-point road underdog. The spread is even higher this time around after early line moves, and with good reason. The Bengals have yet to score a touchdown in 2017, although a banged-up Green Bay defense should be able to help them end that drought.

The Packers seem to suffer more injuries than most teams year after year, keeping them from getting back to the Super Bowl. That could be the case again this season, giving Cincy a chance here.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay has won eight straight home games during the month of September, and that streak certainly should not end versus this opponent. The difference at quarterback between Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and Andy Dalton of the Bengals is night and day, especially considering how poorly the latter has played this season.

Dalton is also at risk of losing his starting job next with another dismal performance after Cincinnati offensive coordinator Ken Zampese was fired following last week's 13-9 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Smart pick

This is the perfect rebound spot for the Packers, who turned in an outstanding defensive effort against the Seattle Seahawks at home in their season opener. The Bengals have had a difficult time scoring points despite numerous trips to the red zone, and they will not find it any easier at Green Bay.

The Packers remain one of the top teams in the NFC despite losing to the Falcons, so look for them to prove that versus one of the AFC's worst. Take Green Bay to rout Cincy by double digits and cover the spread at online betting sites.

NFL betting trends

The Bengals are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Packers.

The total has gone over in eight of the Packers' last nine games.

The total has gone under in six of the Bengals' last eight games in the late afternoon.

