New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints (0-2) will attempt to pick up their first win of 2017 against a familiar foe on Sunday, visiting the Carolina Panthers (2-0) as solid road underdogs. This will be the first divisional game for both teams as the Panthers look to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South.

NFL point spread: The Panthers opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.4-11.5 Panthers (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints have played a tough schedule early on, and that should benefit them here. After visiting the Minnesota Vikings and hosting the New England Patriots, they should be more than ready for this road matchup with Carolina.

Despite losing four of the past five meetings straight up, New Orleans has gone an impressive 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four, with the previous three all decided by a field goal. That is certainly a possibility again after the Panthers struggled offensively last week.

Why the Panthers can cover the spread

Carolina is a better team overall but has played to the level of its opponents at times. That looked to be the case in a 9-3 home win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday after the team manhandled the San Francisco 49ers 23-3 in the season opener on the road.

The Panthers have a road game versus the Patriots on deck, and four of their next five games after this will be played away from home. That combined with the fact that divisional games should not be overlooked makes Carolina a good play in this one.

Smart pick

The Saints have as much offensive firepower as the Panthers, which is not saying much right now. What it does say, though, is that they should be able to hang around and keep this game close yet again.

New Orleans is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games against teams with winning records, and quarterback Drew Brees will be able to at least keep his team competitive. The loss of tight end Greg Olsen (broken foot) for the Panthers is big and hurts the team's chances of winning the NFC South. Take the Saints to cover at online betting sites and possibly pull off the upset.

NFL betting trends

The Saints are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games against the Panthers.

The total has gone over in four of the Saints' last five games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games in Week 3.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.