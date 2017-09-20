New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants (0-2) will try to avoid dropping their third straight game to start the season when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) on Sunday as solid road underdogs. The Eagles will be playing their home opener and have won five of the past six meetings in this NFC East matchup.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.3-11.4 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants have not played well offensively in the first two games, scoring just 13 points while surrendering 43. While the Eagles have been the highest-scoring team in the division so far with 50 points, they have also given up 44. Philly's defense is nothing special, and New York will have the opportunity to score here despite playing on the road.

On another positive note, the Giants have thrived when playing early afternoon games recently, going 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread in their last five. Their first two games this season were both played in prime time.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles have looked great offensively in the second year with head coach Doug Pederson at the helm and quarterback Carson Wentz under center. Wentz already appears to be the better of the top two signal-callers selected in the 2016 NFL draft, and Philly might be the team to beat in the NFC East this year if he and his young teammates continue progressing.

Last year, the Eagles went 6-2 SU and ATS at home. They should be highly motivated to pick up where they left off and put on a show for their home fans against this division rival.

Smart pick

It is hard to back New York in this spot considering how poorly the team has performed. Can the Giants turn their season around? Of course, although Monday night's dismal performance at home versus the Detroit Lions left a lot to be desired.

If this game was at home and against another opponent, you might be able to make a case for the Giants. But visiting Philadelphia in the team's home opener will be a tough task. Look for the Eagles to soar and win this one easily by double digits.

NFL betting trends

The Giants are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six games against the Eagles.

The total has gone over in the Giants' last three games against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games in Week 3.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.