    Markieff Morris to Undergo Surgery for Hernia Injury, to Miss Start of Camp

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denver. The Wizards won 123-113. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris will reportedly undergo sports hernia surgery Friday and is expected to miss "at least" training camp, which starts next Tuesday, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.      

    While there isn't a firm timetable on Morris' return yet, surgery at this stage in the offseason—with the Wizards' 2017-18 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers less than a month away on Oct. 18—is hardly ideal. 

    The Kansas product was a steady contributor last season and proved reliable to the tune of 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 36.2 percent shooting from three over the course of 76 appearances. 

    Morris' regular availability during the 2016-17 campaign also helped the Wizards build encouraging continuity. 

    According to NBA.com's lineup data, Washington's five-man unit featuring John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Morris and Marcin Gortat—all of whom are returning this season—played a league-high 1,347 minutes together en route to capturing the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed. 

    The second-closest group was a Minnesota Timberwolves lineup that logged 880 minutes together. 

    Also, you can't overlook that the Wizards' starting lineup outscored opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions. 

    If Morris is sidelined beyond the start of the regular season, head coach Scott Brooks will need Jason Smith to increase his production beside Gortat. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: KD's Offseason Has Team 'Bewildered'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Watch Out, Twitter: KD Is Taking No Prisoners

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Okafor Trade Being Explored by 76ers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Could Melo Be a Rocket by Monday?

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report