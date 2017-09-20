Markieff Morris to Undergo Surgery for Hernia Injury, to Miss Start of Camp

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris will reportedly undergo sports hernia surgery Friday and is expected to miss "at least" training camp, which starts next Tuesday, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

While there isn't a firm timetable on Morris' return yet, surgery at this stage in the offseason—with the Wizards' 2017-18 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers less than a month away on Oct. 18—is hardly ideal.

The Kansas product was a steady contributor last season and proved reliable to the tune of 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 36.2 percent shooting from three over the course of 76 appearances.

Morris' regular availability during the 2016-17 campaign also helped the Wizards build encouraging continuity.

According to NBA.com's lineup data, Washington's five-man unit featuring John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Morris and Marcin Gortat—all of whom are returning this season—played a league-high 1,347 minutes together en route to capturing the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed.

The second-closest group was a Minnesota Timberwolves lineup that logged 880 minutes together.

Also, you can't overlook that the Wizards' starting lineup outscored opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions.

If Morris is sidelined beyond the start of the regular season, head coach Scott Brooks will need Jason Smith to increase his production beside Gortat.