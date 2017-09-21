    Laver Cup 2017: Europe vs. World Schedule, Live Stream and Players

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    (l-R) German tennis player Alexander Zverev, Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg pose on the stage ahead of the tennis Laver Cup on September 20, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. European players compete against players from the rest of the World during the Laver Cup tournament that runs from from September 22-24. / AFP PHOTO / Michal Cizek (Photo credit should read MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)
    MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

    The 2017 Laver Cup opens on Friday, as the tournament presents its inaugural edition in Prague, Czech Republic.

    The O2 Arena hosts the Ryder Cup-style battle, as Team Europe faces Team World, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal preparing to team up.

    Bjorn Borg will captain the Europeans, with historical adversary John McEnroe skippering the world unit.

    The action will be streamed on Sky Go in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States, with the first match scheduled for 12 p.m. (BST)/7 a.m. (ET).

    The full schedule can be accessed via the competition's official website.

                            

    Players

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 20: Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe look on during previews on September 20, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Tomas Berdych.

    Team World: Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Sam Querrey, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe.

    Tennis fans will be ecstatic at the thought of seeing Federer and Nadal in doubles action, as the new annual competition attempts to make its mark on the calendar.

    Raonic and Isner will feature for Team World, but Team Europe will be a formidable hurdle to overcome.

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 20: Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain cools down during a training session ahead of the Laver Cup on September 20, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. The Laver Cup consists of six European players compe
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    The format is held across three days of action, featuring nine singles matches and three doubles matches to win points, with the competition named after Grand Slam legend Rod Laver.

    Federer came up with the concept for the event in conjunction with his sports management company Team8.

    According to Michael Kahn of Reuters, Borg admitted his excitement ahead of the showcase event.

    "I’ve been watching these guys play for so many years, it’s going to be a fun weekend," Borg said. "But make no mistake, we are here to win."

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 20: Bjorn Borg of Sweden watches Roger Federer of Switzerland during a training session ahead of the Laver Cup on September 20, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. The Laver Cup consists of six European players competing aga
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Federer was also buoyant as he spoke about the tournament he helped create, per Kahn:

    "I don’t think it’s too much otherwise all the players wouldn’t be here."

    "The best (players) in the world are very picky in what (tournaments) they play, which (is why it) is great they made this a priority."

    "(We‘re) looking forward to making friendships because we play together and not against each other for a change."

    The tournament could develop into one of sport's great events, and the growth of the Ryder Cup has seen an increase in golfing fans.

    If the Laver Cup produces the drama it promises, it will be a surefire hit for television audiences across the globe, and it will bring a new crowd to tennis.

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      France vs. Belgium Set for Davis Cup Tennis Final

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Semi-Finals Tied at 1-1 at Davis Cup

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      How Sloane Rediscovered Her Love for Tennis

      S.L. Price
      via SI.com
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Shares First Photo with New Daughter Alexis

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report