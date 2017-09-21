Laver Cup 2017: Europe vs. World Schedule, Live Stream and Players

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

The 2017 Laver Cup opens on Friday, as the tournament presents its inaugural edition in Prague, Czech Republic.

The O2 Arena hosts the Ryder Cup-style battle, as Team Europe faces Team World, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal preparing to team up.

Bjorn Borg will captain the Europeans, with historical adversary John McEnroe skippering the world unit.

The action will be streamed on Sky Go in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States, with the first match scheduled for 12 p.m. (BST)/7 a.m. (ET).

The full schedule can be accessed via the competition's official website.

Players

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Tomas Berdych.

Team World: Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Sam Querrey, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe.

Tennis fans will be ecstatic at the thought of seeing Federer and Nadal in doubles action, as the new annual competition attempts to make its mark on the calendar.

Raonic and Isner will feature for Team World, but Team Europe will be a formidable hurdle to overcome.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The format is held across three days of action, featuring nine singles matches and three doubles matches to win points, with the competition named after Grand Slam legend Rod Laver.

Federer came up with the concept for the event in conjunction with his sports management company Team8.

According to Michael Kahn of Reuters, Borg admitted his excitement ahead of the showcase event.

"I’ve been watching these guys play for so many years, it’s going to be a fun weekend," Borg said. "But make no mistake, we are here to win."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Federer was also buoyant as he spoke about the tournament he helped create, per Kahn:

"I don’t think it’s too much otherwise all the players wouldn’t be here."

"The best (players) in the world are very picky in what (tournaments) they play, which (is why it) is great they made this a priority."

"(We‘re) looking forward to making friendships because we play together and not against each other for a change."

The tournament could develop into one of sport's great events, and the growth of the Ryder Cup has seen an increase in golfing fans.

If the Laver Cup produces the drama it promises, it will be a surefire hit for television audiences across the globe, and it will bring a new crowd to tennis.