Braun Strowman: Conor McGregor 'Doesn't Want to Step in the Ring with Me' in WWE

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Four days away from challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at No Mercy, Braun Strowman had some choice words for UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

"McGregor might make it on 205 Live, but he doesn’t want to step in the ring with me," Strowman told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

WWE and McGregor have yet to work together, though a pairing would make sense. The MMA superstar has been cutting professional wrestling-style promos to build his fights in UFC for years.

The Miz told TMZ Sports in August he would like to see McGregor come to WWE after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Even though McGregor is still under contract to UFC, the MMA promotion and WWE have a history of working together. Lesnar was allowed to compete in a match against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Ronda Rousey appeared in a segment with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. She was also involved in an angle with Bayley, Charlotte and Becky Lynch during the Mae Young Classic that aired on the WWE Network earlier this month.

Strowman is one of the hottest stars in WWE because of his massive feats of strength and feud with Lesnar. He may be looking to keep his momentum going by telling McGregor to stay away from him in a WWE ring.