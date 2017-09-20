Sam Bradford Talks Knee Injury, Says It Occurred on a Non-Contact Play

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said the knee injury that kept him out of Week 2's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers came on a non-contact play.

"I felt it when it happened," Bradford told reporters Wednesday. "I honestly didn't think it was that big of a deal, and then the longer the game went on, it started to feel just a little bit worse and a little worse. Woke up Tuesday, and it just didn't feel very good."

An MRI showed the ligaments in Bradford's knee were structurally sound, but he was nonetheless held out of Sunday's 26-9 loss. Case Keenum was held to just 167 yards passing in a spot start.

The Vikings have not determined whether Bradford or Keenum will start Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's considered day-to-day.

"I would like to think that they're good, but I think a lot of it just depends on how my knee responds when we go out there in practice this week," Bradford said of playing Sunday. "Hopefully it will continue to get better, but I think a large part of that is depending on how it responds."

Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota's season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints, during which the injury may have come. He has torn the ACL in his left knee twice (2013 and 2014), which is likely one of the reasons the Vikings are proceeding with caution.

The Bucs forced four turnovers and held the Chicago Bears scoreless for the first three quarters of their 29-7 win last weekend.