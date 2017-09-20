Cleveland Indians Set New AL Record with 25-1 Span

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians took care of business against the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 6-3, marking the third straight victory since a loss to the Kansas City Royals ended the team's 22-game winning streak.

While the club was unable to reel in the 1916 New York Giants and their 27-game unbeaten streak (one tie), the Indians did make history Tuesday with a victory over the Angels. With the win, Cleveland became the first team in American League history to earn 25 wins over a 26-game span, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The 1916 Giants were the last National League team to post such a span, but the record for most in a season belongs to the Providence Grays in 1884. The Grays had a span of 28 wins in 29 games during that season, with 27 of those contests being started by Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn.

Cleveland still has a chance to surpass the Grays for that mark, requiring three more consecutive victories to tie and four to set a new mark with 29 wins in 30 games.

While some of the luster may have deteriorated following the loss, the Indians continued dominance has kept them in the driver's seat for home-field advantage in the American League. Following the victory Tuesday, the club possesses a 1.5-game lead over the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League.

The Indians will attempt to continue their historic stretch and widen the lead in the AL on Wednesday when they take the field for the second of a three-game road set against the Angels.