Liverpool, Premier League Agree to Settlement in Tapping-Up Scandal

Adam Fradgley - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and the Premier League have agreed a compensation settlement with a 13-year-old's parents after a recent tapping-up scandal.

Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph reported the Reds and league will pay for the unnamed boy's school fees and further damage after Liverpool chased the talent, "concealing their tapping-up from the authorities."

Due to Liverpool's extensive pursuit, the boy was not permitted to play academy football until Stoke City were paid £49,000. Rumsby previously reported that Liverpool were "accused of reneging on an agreement to pay the youngster’s school fees, leaving his parents—who pulled out of a deal with the club as a result—in thousands of pounds of debt."

Per Rumsby, Liverpool and the Premier League said in a joint statement:

"The Premier League and Liverpool FC have reached a constructive agreement regarding the future education of a young player who was unable to register with the club."

"Under the terms of the agreement, the player will be able to continue his education at his current school."

"He will also be free to join another club in the academy system without that club being required to pay compensation, which has been settled with his former club, Stoke City FC."

"We understand this has been a difficult situation for the young person. We are pleased for him that it has been resolved and wish him a successful future."