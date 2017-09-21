FedEx Cup Standings 2017: Latest Rankings Before TOUR Championship

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship begins at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, as the cream of world golf gather for the tournament.

The PGA Tour advances towards its conclusion for 2017, with 30 players fighting for the title in the United States.

Jordan Spieth leads the FedEx Cup points standing as the contenders head into the TOUR championship.

The latest rankings can be viewed via the PGA Tour's official website.

Preview

Spieth is attempting to become only the second player in the history of the FedEx Cup to win the prize twice, joining Tiger Woods.

The PGA Tour previewed the competition ahead of Thursday's action:

Victory for Spieth in Atlanta will secure another FedEx Cup for his trophy cabinet, but even a top-five finish could see the American take the prize.

However, Justin Thomas is one of the main threats to Spieth's ambitions, while Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and John Rahm are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup if they are victorious at the TOUR.

The points totals remain tight among the field, and many individuals have the game to cause a shock for the overall cup.

Fox5's David Chandley confirmed playing conditions appear perfect ahead of the opening round:

Spieth rightfully remains many pundits' favourite, and the prodigy will want to add a second FedEx Cup to his haul after winning the 2017 British Open.

The three-time major winner has fine-tuned his game over the past 12 months, and his temperament and tempo have improved, displaying the patience of a veteran.

At 24, there is still plenty of development left in the youngster, but he has become an old hand in tournament-winning situations.

Thomas' pedigree is undoubted after lifting the 2017 PGA Championship crown, and he has the weapons to attack if Spieth's form crashes at the vital moment.