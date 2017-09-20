Jahlil Okafor Trade Being Explored by 76ers, Brett Brown Says

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With a glut of big men on the roster, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking at trade options for Jahlil Okafor.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, 76ers head coach Brett Brown said Wednesday the team "will check with the rest of the league" to see what it could get back in a deal for Okafor.

Okafor has been the subject of trade rumors for months. ESPN.com's Zach Lowe said July 7 a trade involving the 21-year-old was "inevitable."

The 76ers have Joel Embiid able to start at center, assuming he can stay healthy. Richaun Holmes turned into an effective backup last season, averaging a career-high 9.8 points in 57 games. They also have Dario Saric at power forward, while Ben Simmons joins the backcourt mix after missing last season with a broken bone in his foot.

With the NBA regular season set to begin Oct. 17, Okafor remains with the Sixers. The third overall pick in the 2015 draft has struggled to adjust to the professional game.

Okafor has only played in 103 out of a possible 164 games in his first two seasons, and his playing time dropped from 30 minutes per game as a rookie to 22.7 last season. His defense, in particular, has been a source of heavy criticism.