Rhys Hoskins Continues to Knock Runs In, Joins Elite Company

Philadelphia Phillies youngblood Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In doing so, he joined Albert Pujols as the only active player to accumulate 40 RBI before playing in his 40th major-league game, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The last time any player on the Phillies drove in 40 RBI across a 40-game stretch was back in 1954 when Del Ennis achieved the feat.

Hoskins came into Tuesday's contest on a 1-for-13 slump. However, his patience helped turn things around, looking at 30 pitches across his four at-bats to drive in his four RBI with a single and double.



He's been hot all September, recording seven multi-RBI efforts. Through his first 17 appearances of the month, Hoskins has slashed .291/.459/.727 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 17 walks.

The left fielder and first baseman will look to continue his impressive debut season when the Phillies face off against the Dodgers once again Wednesday. Set to toe the rubber for Los Angeles is the impressive lefty Alex Wood, who is 15-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

