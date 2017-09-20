Report: Judge Adalaide Byrd May Miss Rest of 2017 for Golovkin-Alvarez Scorecard

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Combat sports judge Adalaide Byrd reportedly could go the rest of 2017 without receiving a judging assignment after her controversial 118-110 score in favor of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez during his middleweight title fight against Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Byrd won't be used for the UFC 216 card on Oct. 7, and three officials told him it's possible she remains sidelined through year's end.

The longtime judge drew widespread criticism Saturday night for her view of the hyped boxing encounter. The other two judges returned far closer scores—115-113 Golovkin from Dave Moretti and a 114-114 draw from Don Trella—making the result a split draw.

"She's not being suspended, but she is being benched for a couple of months," an unnamed official told Pugmire.

Nevada Athletic State Commission executive director Bob Bennett previously confirmed to Jack de Menezes of The Independent that Byrd would receive some time off.

"I'm not going to put her right back in. She'll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath," he said. "Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately, she didn't do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide."

No official timetable was provided for Byrd's return.

Meanwhile, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com noted the Alvarez and Golovkin camps are set to ramp up efforts this week to reach an agreement on a second fight. Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told Rafael that Canelo has a rematch clause he can use within three weeks, if needed.

GGG's record moved to 37-0-1 with the draw, while Alvarez stands at 49-1-2.