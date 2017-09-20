    Ric Flair Speaks About Alcoholism, Near-Death Experience in People TV Interview

    WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is speaking out about his battle with alcoholism and his recent near-death experience after being hospitalized.  

    Flair detailed his struggles in an interview with People TV:

    Flair was admitted to Georgia hospital on Aug. 12 for what his agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, said was "routine monitoring."

    Two days later, TMZ Sports reported Flair had been placed in a medically induced coma and undergone surgery. His fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said the 68-year-old wrestling legend was dealing with multiple organ problems.

    "I had one vice," Flair told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso on Aug. 17, before his hospitalization. "I'm not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It's a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time."

    Flair's wrestling career began in 1972 with the American Wrestling Association. He was enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 as a singles competitor and again in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen. 

     

