Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Christopher Rocchia and Matt O'Riley

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Marseille left-back Christopher Rocchia and are also said to be interested in Fulham starlet Matt O'Riley.

Citing reports in France, TalkSport state the Gunners are monitoring 19-year-old Rocchia ahead of a potential January bid.

Rocchia is in the final year of his current contract with the club and, despite having entered negotiations over an extension, is yet to commit his future to the Ligue 1 side.

Per Warren Haughton at The Sun, Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing Rocchia, but he favours a move to Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger saw left-back Kieran Gibbs depart for West Bromwich Albion this summer while teenager Cohen Bramall has joined Birmingham City on loan.

However, Wenger still has options with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, although Monreal will turn 32 in February and is nearing the end of his Arsenal career.

Kolasinac, however, has made a very bright start to life in the Premier League, as highlighted by Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Rocchia's refusal to sign a new contract suggests he could be willing to leave Marseille, and the club may be tempted to sell in order to avoid him leaving for free.

The presence of French stars such as Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette, as well as Wenger, may make Arsenal an attractive destination for the youngster.

Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring O'Riley but may face competition for his services from Manchester City, per Adrian Kajumba at the Mirror.

The 16-year-old has already featured for the Fulham first team this season and has been tipped to make an impression at Craven Cottage by Alex Harris at the Daily Star:

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said O'Riley can be "an important player for the club in the future," after two first-team appearances in the Carabao Cup, per Ryan O'Donovan at Get West London.

The west London club is certainly developing a reputation for producing talented youngsters, having sold Moussa Dembele to Celtic last June.

The club also rejected a bid from Tottenham Hotspur this summer for Ryan Sessegnon, per Peter O'Rourke at ESPN FC.