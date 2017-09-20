Mark Sampson Fired by England for Alleged Behaviour During Bristol Tenure

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mark Sampson has been dismissed as England women's manager after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in his previous role as coach of Bristol Academy.

Per BBC Sport, a Football Association statement read:

"It is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach. It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Mark's contract."

Sampson was recently cleared by the FA following allegations of discrimination by members of his England squad.

According to BBC Sport, minister for sport Tracey Crouch commented:

"This situation is a mess and raises very serious questions about whether the historic processes that the FA had in place around the recruitment of coaches were appropriate, for something like this to have been missed. The FA are right to have taken action but reassurance is needed to make sure this does not happen again at any level of coaching."