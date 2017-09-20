    Mark Sampson Fired by England for Alleged Behaviour During Bristol Tenure

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Mark Sampson the manager of England looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier between England and Russia at Prenton Park on September 19, 2017 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Mark Sampson has been dismissed as England women's manager after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in his previous role as coach of Bristol Academy.

    Per BBC Sport, a Football Association statement read:

    "It is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach. It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Mark's contract."      

    Sampson was recently cleared by the FA following allegations of discrimination by members of his England squad.

    According to BBC Sport, minister for sport Tracey Crouch commented:

    "This situation is a mess and raises very serious questions about whether the historic processes that the FA had in place around the recruitment of coaches were appropriate, for something like this to have been missed. The FA are right to have taken action but reassurance is needed to make sure this does not happen again at any level of coaching." 

     

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Prem's Top Creators, Dribblers and More 📊

      Planet Football
      via Planet Football
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Sako's Custom Dragon Ball Z Mercurials 😍

      SoccerBible
      via SoccerBible
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Amazon & Google Looking to Change the Game 📺

      Alex Richards
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Condemn Govt Over Catalan Arrests

      SPORT.es
      via sport