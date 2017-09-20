    Wayne Rooney Fined 2 Weeks Wages by Everton After Drink-Driving Arrest

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    Wayne Rooney has been fined two weeks wages by Everton after his conviction for drink-driving.

    Simon Stone of the BBC reported on Wednesday the money will be donated to the Toffees' community scheme.

    According to BBC News, the former Manchester United captain was arrested in Cheshire after being stopped by police on Sept. 1.

    Rooney was recorded as three times over the legal limit and later pleaded guilty to the charge in court on Monday. He received a two-year driving ban and £170 fine from Stockport Magistrates' Court along with 100 hours of community service.

    After receiving the verdict, Rooney commented:

    "I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong."

    "I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career."

    "Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

