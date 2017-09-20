Manchester United Warn Fans of Potential Action Amid Romelu Lukaku Chant

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United have warned fans they face potential action if they continue to sing a racist chant about striker Romelu Lukaku.

Footage of supporters singing the song during the club's 3-0 home win over Basel in the UEFA Champions League last week has been shared on social media.

The club have now responded with a statement on their official Twitter account:

Manchester United have come under pressure from anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, who have condemned the chant as "offensive and discriminatory," per Paul Hirst of The Times.

Kick it Out called for fans singing the chant to be punished and the club to "ensure that the issue is addressed swiftly," per Hirst.

The song in question goes to the tune of Made of Stone by the Stone Roses and refers to the size of the Belgian striker's manhood.

Per Warren Haughton of The Sun, a section of Manchester United supporters have said the song is not racist and that they will continue to sing it.

However, Sky Sports broadcaster Jim White is in no doubt that there is no place for such a chant in football:

Lukaku has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford following his summer move from Everton and has already scored seven goals in seven games across all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

The Belgium international could feature against Burton Albion on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup as Jose Mourinho has said he is not one of the four players who will be rested, per the club's official website.