Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Leicester City welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, fresh from knocking the Reds out of the Carabao Cup in midweek with a 2-0 win.

The defeat is another poor result for Liverpool who are yet to win in September and have now gone four games without a victory in all competitions.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be aiming to improve on a slow start to the season, which sees them lying in 15th having picked up just four points from their opening five games.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match:

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 4K UHD (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, NBC Sports Live, fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Both teams were much-changed for the Carabao Cup game and should bring key players back for Saturday's clash.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino did not feature at all on Tuesday and may return to the attack, but Sadio Mane remains suspended for Liverpool after his sending off against Manchester City.

However, it is in defence where manager Jurgen Klopp may look to change things having said he was "really sick" with the goals they conceded against Leicester in midweek, per Stuart James of the Guardian.

This is not a new problem, and the statistics back up Klopp's criticism, as the Reds have conceded 10 goals in their last four games and are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels so far this season.

Preview

Liverpool head to Leicester on Saturday with questions being asked of Klopp after their elimination in the League Cup.

The game highlighted familiar failings within the Reds squad, particularly their profligacy in front of goal, as noted by Goal's Melissa Reddy:

While the team's defending also came in for criticism, they do lack protection from the midfield at times, according to Jonathan Northcroft at the Sunday Times:

An improvement will be needed, although Klopp may also have one eye on the UEFA Champions League.

After this game, Liverpool's next fixture is against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday 26 September.

Leicester took full advantage of Liverpool's failings on Tuesday and may do so again.

In Jamie Vardy they have a striker who has the pace and precision to trouble the Reds back line.

The England international's league form is superb, particularly since Craig Shakespeare took charge, as illustrated by Opta:

The season may be young but anything other than a win for Liverpool will increase the scrutiny on Klopp after a poor run of results.

The Reds' humbling of Arsenal in August showed they have the quality, particularly in attack, but they must tighten up to avoid being beaten by Leicester for the second time this week.