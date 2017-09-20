Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Results and Group Standings After Wednesday

PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

Mumbai Warriors edged out Chennai Singhams 5-3 at the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League on Wednesday, as Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs scored for the winners at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Hernan Crespo opened the scoring for Chennai, but Giggs and his team-mates staged a comprehensive comeback in Bengaluru.

Later, Delhi Dragons meet Bengaluru Royals, featuring the talents of Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes.



The latest standings can be found at the Premier Futsal's official website.

Recap

It was a better day for Mumbai after their 6-2 defeat to Bengaluru on Tuesday, as they collected victory against Chennai.

The Singhams opened the scoring in the first minute through legendary goalscorer Crespo, but Carlos Goncalves' quick brace swung the match in the Warriors' favour.



Maico Monteiro made no mistake in the 16th minute as he hauled the scoreline level, but the Warriors immediately reclaimed the lead through Lucas Francini.

Giggs became more influential in the second half of the encounter, with the magician firing home for Mumbai as they took a 4-2 advantage, but Chennai refused to lie down.

Defender Douglas Ferreira pulled another goal back for the Singhams, but the game was put to bed as Giggs expertly assisted for Rico Zulkarnain in the final seconds.