Jake 'The Raging Bull' LaMotta Dies at Age 95

Former world middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta died at the age of 95 due to complications from pneumonia, his agent Nick Cordasco confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

In a statement to CNN, provided to Bleacher Report via email, Cordasco said “working for the champ for almost 20 years was an honor. Jake was funny and very sweet. Heaven now has a BULL!”

On cause of death: Cordasco said, “I’m really not able to say right now.”

His career was highlighted by his famous rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson, who he fought six times and beat once. In total, LaMotta fought 106 times in his career, going 83-19-4 with 30 knockouts.

"To LaMotta, fighting was a personal statement," author Bert Sugar wrote in his 2006 book, Boxing's Greatest Fighters (h/t Matt Schudel of the Washington Post). "He fought with an anger that seemed as if it would spring forth from the top of his head like a volcanic eruption."

He was given the nickname "The Raging Bull" for his aggressive style in the ring, and was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the film Raging Bull, which examined his tumultuous life outside of the ring. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, is considered one of the greatest sports movies of all time and one of the best films ever made.

"I just want people to know, he was a great, sweet, sensitive, strong, compelling man with a great sense of humor, with eyes that danced," his wife, Denise Baker, told TMZ Sports.