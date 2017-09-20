Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs Odds, Football Betting Pick

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Mississippi State Bulldogs pulled off an upset against LSU last week, but they're only 2-3 straight up and 0-5 against the spread their last five times out after winning outright as an underdog. They'll fight that trend when they battle the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night between the hedges in Athens.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.2-30.9 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Mississippi State Bulldogs can cover the spread

Mississippi State is off to a 3-0 start this season both SU and ATS, and they eased to a 37-7 romp over LSU last Saturday. That game was tied at 7-7 early in the second quarter before the Bulldogs scored the final 30 points of the game to win outright as seven-point home dogs.

On the evening, Mississippi State outgained the Tigers 465-270, outrushed them 285-133 and won time of possession by a 36/24 margin. Dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, running back Aeris Williams tallied 146 yards on 23 carries and wide receiver Keith Mixon caught six balls for 97 yards and a score.

Meanwhile the MSU defense held the LSU running game 125 yards under what it averaged through its first two games.

The Bulldogs opened this season with a 49-0 victory over Charleston Southern, easily covering a 21-point spread, then won at Louisiana Tech 57-21, covering an 11-point line.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

Georgia is also 3-0 on the season, 2-1 ATS, following its 42-14 victory over Samford last week. UGA grabbed an early 21-0 lead and later scored three straight touchdowns out of halftime. Unfortunately for its financial backers, Georgia then took its foot off the gas, gave up a fourth-quarter score and squandered the cover of a 33-point spread.

The Bulldogs (Georgia's) outgained Samford 459-249 and won time of possession by a 35/25 split. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, subbing for injured starter Jacob Eason, only threw the ball 13 times but completed eight, three for touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Nick Chubb rambled 16 times for 131 yards and two scores, and wide receiver Terry Godwin caught four balls for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia opened this season with a 31-10 victory over Appalachian State, covering as a 13-point favorite, then pulled an "upset" of its own at Notre Dame 20-19, winning outright as a five-point dog.

The Bulldogs have been playing without Eason and running back Sony Michel, but Fromm has been fine and Michel could return this week.

Smart pick

Mississippi State is coming off a big performance last week and could be ripe for a letdown. Georgia, on the other hand, showed some character last week by avoiding a change in fortunes following its big win over the Irish. The smart money here at online betting sites wagers UGA.

College football betting trends

Mississippi State is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Georgia.

Georgia is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games at home against teams with winning records.

The total has gone under in 11 of Georgia's last 15 games in Week 4.

