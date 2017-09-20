    Robert Grays Dies at Age 19 from Injuries Sustained While Tackling

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 19: A Nike football rests on the field during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles on November 19, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Florida State defeats Syracuse 45-14. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Midwestern State University football player Robert Grays died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he made a tackle during the Mustangs' game Saturday against Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

    On Wednesday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported Grays was taken to a local hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Saturday and then transported to a Houston medical facility, where he died. Trey Reed, the school's athletics department spokesman, confirmed the 19-year-old cornerback's death.

    "Today we mourn the loss of one of our own," Midwestern State president Suzanne Shipley said in a statement. "Robert Grays died yesterday from critical injuries suffered in Saturday's game. I know you will join me in expressing the sincerest condolences of the MSU community to Robert's family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts in the coming days."

    She added: "Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile. He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches and teammates."

    MSU assistant coach Donte Ellington reacted to the news via Twitter:

    NCAA Division II also posted a message of condolence on social media:

    Grays was a sophomore corner from Houston who was majoring in general business, according to his official bio on the Mustangs' website. He registered 24 total tackles and two passes defended during his freshman season. He'd tallied 10 tackles through two games in 2017.

