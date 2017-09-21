Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I have a general rule in fantasy football: One week is a fluke, two weeks is a trend and three weeks is a pattern.

Generally, what that means is that I'll pay attention to anything that happens in a week, but I rarely react to it with too much excitement or dread. If a random player steps into the starting lineup and blows up, I'm not going to make him a must-start player based on one game. Likewise, if a star struggles, I'm not going to automatically bench him. My radar has been dinged, but we're in the monitoring phase.

At two weeks of fantastic or disappointing results, I'm fully engaged. I want to know why the player is posting huge or weak numbers. Is that production or lack thereof likely to continue? What factors could make his current production sustainable? Does the player have a history that suggests he's prone to hot or cold streaks?

Now we've hit full-blown analysis phase.

By three weeks of similar production, a pattern has emerged and I'm inclined to believe that a player is performing at their expected level. While that doesn't mean I'll automatically anoint a player or banish him forever to my bench after three games of like results, it's the point at which I'm most inclined to be swayed that a player has either dramatically improved or declined.

We're in Week 2. It's not time to start throwing parties or blowing up your teams just yet, and the same holds true for the fantasy trade value chart. There are players who have failed to perform up to the patterns they have established in their careers, while others have blown up but without the past pedigree needed to trust them. Keep that in mind before doing anything hasty this week.

And as always, a reminder: Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you.

Trade Value: 11

1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Yes, both of these guys have had a dud in one of their games. Fret not: They have the track record to indicate that they are each the two safest and most productive players at a volatile position in fantasy. If you can buy low, by all means, go and get them. But do not sell on either player.

Trade Value: 10

3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

Beckham is the player we'll be monitoring here. Chances are his relatively quiet Week 2 was related to his return from injury and the corresponding rust that missing time can cause. However, given the utter disarray New York's offense has been in to start the season, Beckham is perhaps on shakier ground than the other three receivers in the elite tier at the position.

Don't panic just yet, but be on alert. If the Giants don't reverse course offensively soon, Beckham could be in line for a slight dip in production. More than likely, however, a return to full health will also improve the team's offense as a whole. Beckham is the sort of tide that can lift all boats.

Trade Value: 9

7. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

8. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

10. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

11. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

12 Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

14. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

15. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

This third tier has basically become any other player that I believe will consistently be an RB1 this year but doesn't have the championship-winning upside of Bell and Elliott, along with Gronkowski, who, as always, has elite-tier production but the constant threat of injury to give fantasy owners pause.

Last week, I convinced myself that McCoy had that highest-tier level of upside because he'll see many touches in Buffalo's scheme. This week, the Bills reminded me that they are really, really bad, and McCoy isn't immune to the dry spells an offense like Buffalo is bound to experience.

That's not a knock on McCoy. He's still crazy valuable. He's still going to have a great season. But he's not on Bell or Elliott's level. Not quite.

Moving on. Some of you may be saying to yourselves, "Uh, Tim, in your intro you wouldn't shut up about trends and patterns or whatever, and not overreacting after two weeks, but here you are anointing Fournette and Hunt as RB1 players after just two weeks. What gives?"

Fair point.

In rebuttal, I'll say this: We've seen Fournette dominate before. We know how good he is. And we know that rookie running backs can dominate, a la Elliott last year. Fournette seems more than up to speed at the NFL level, and the Jags are clearly dedicated to making him the centerpiece of their offense. Fournette being a top-10 running back is based on far more than two weeks of results.

It's what his potential always suggested he was capable of becoming.

As for Hunt, if you watch him play at all, it's clear he's a legitimate talent. He bounces off would-be tacklers like a pinball. He's elusive and explosive. And he's in a scheme that has made stars out of running backs before.

I'm not starry-eyed by his ridiculous Week 1. To me, Hunt's incredible upside was solidified in Week 2, against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that had largely shut him out for much of the game. And then in the third quarter, Hunt finally found running room and exploded for a 53-yard touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, he added a two-yard score.

Take away those two plays, and the Eagles held Hunt to 54 yards on 14 touches. But Hunt found a way to make a major impact. That's the mark of a burgeoning fantasy star.

Trade Value: 8

16. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

17. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

18. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

19. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

There isn't much to say here. These are pretty steady guys who hold plenty of fantasy value.

Green is worth monitoring because Cincy's offense has been a mess, but he's still caught 10 passes for 141 yards this season. If Green's floor is 80 receptions for 1,128 yards, which is his current pace, you could do a whole lot worse.

Sure, sprinkling in a few touchdowns would be nice, but the point is that Green is safe even as the Bengals limp through an identity crisis.

Trade Value: 7

20. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

21. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

22. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

23. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

24. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

25. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

26. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

27. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Crabtree is on fire to open the 2017 season, with 12 receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns. To be clear, that puts him on pace for 96 receptions, 1,304 yards and 24 touchdowns. Two of those stats are feasible. One of them isn't. I'm sure you can put two and two together.

But here's the thing about those touchdowns—Crabtree has 20 of them in 34 regular-season games with the Raiders. He's clearly Derek Carr's favorite weapon in the red zone, and he's supplemented it with 2,088 receiving yards in those games.

What I'm saying here is there is little reason to think Crabtree is going to suddenly see a major dip in production. He won't keep up his ridiculous pace, but for now, you're either selling high on Crabtree or buying at an expensive price. And until he stops scoring touchdowns, he's going to remain high on this list.

The other interesting player here is Murray, who has 21 rushes for 69 yards this season and has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

His backup and eventual successor, Derrick Henry, rushed 14 times for 92 yards and a score, leading to those feverish whispers that perhaps Henry was about to take over as the team's top option in the run game.

But here's the thing. People suspected Murray and Henry, at the very least, would share touches last season, and then Murray rushed 293 times for 1,287 yards and nine scores. And ignoring his season with the Philadelphia Eagles, which was a strange situation and a bad fit, it was his third season with at least 1,100 rushing yards and nine touchdowns since 2013.

Yes, Murray is now 29. Maybe injuries will slow him down. Maybe he's lost a step. But until we see for sure that Henry has clearly taken over the feature back role in Tennessee's offense, don't bail on Murray.

Trade Value: 6

28. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

29. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

30. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

31. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

32. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

33. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

34. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

35. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

36. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

There are a lot of players here on the cusp of either being great or being average. Some guys (Thomas, Baldwin, Cooks, Bryant, Benjamin) have underachieved after being considered top-20 options coming into the season, though in the case of Cooks, he can perhaps be forgiven as he learns the ropes in a new system.

Some (Cooper, Jeffrey, Hopkins, Thomas, Allen) have mostly been as advertised and have the opportunity to climb into the higher ranks if their production remains consistent.

This is what I call the "On the Edge" tier of wideouts. You can probably buy low on all of them, as they have the upside to be two or tiers higher. But it's a gamble, as these guys also present more question marks than some of the safer players at the position.

Trade Value: 5

38. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

39. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

40. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

41. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

42. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

43. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

44. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

45. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

46. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

47. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

48. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

49. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

50. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

51. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

There are some jewels in this class with a high potential for value mobility, namely Hill, Reed, Newton, Hilton, Montgomery and Graham.

Hill needs to prove he can consistently produce like a top wideout and he'll climb the chart. Reed needs to stay healthy. Newton needs to shake off the rust from his offseason shoulder surgery and play like he did in 2015. Hilton needs Andrew Luck back. Montgomery needs to prove he's durable enough to be a true feature back and focal point for Green Bay. Graham needs to become a bigger focal point of Seattle's game-planning, which has been an issue since he's gotten there.

There's a lot of potential in this group of players. If there's one section of guys where you could buy low on, this is it.

Trade Value: 4

52. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

53. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

54. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

55. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

56. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

57. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



58. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

59. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

60. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

61. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Prescott has had some tough matchups to start the season and has still produced decent numbers. I'm not too worried about him from a fantasy perspective.

Wilson's start has been a bit more worrisome, as Seattle's offense has struggled in general. But food for thought: Seattle's record from November to January in regular-season game since 2012 is 34-9.

Seattle's record in September and October from 2012 until present is 23-15-1.

What I'm trying to say, folks, is that the Seahawks have a habit of getting better as the season progresses. So I'm not worried about Wilson or the team's offense. Not yet. I'd surely have a reliable backup if Wilson was on my team, but I'm not selling low on him, either.

Trade Value: 3

62. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

63. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

64. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

65. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

66. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

67. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

68. Robert Kelley, RB, Washington

69. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

70. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

71. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

72. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

73. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

74. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

75. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks

76. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

77. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

78. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

While the Cowboys offer a mixed bag on offense early in the season, Witten has been fantastic, catching an incredible 17 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. No, he's not going to keep up that pace, but he's been Prescott's best friend early in the season.

He's a guy I'm intrigued by early in the season, if only because some of the more productive tight ends have struggled out of the gate and Witten has been a must-start player. If he can keep up anywhere in the near vicinity of this level of production, the future Hall of Famer could keep himself locked into a TE1 valuation for the long haul.

On the other hand, your chance to buy low on him is probably over. Out in the wild, he'll probably be valued more highly than I have him here, since I'm factoring in a regression to the mean. Remember, Witten had three touchdowns in 2015 and three touchdowns in 2016. He has two this year already.

In other words, sell high or hold onto him and hope he continues to produce at somewhere close to his ridiculous pace.

Trade Value: 2

79. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears



80. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

81. Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

82. Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington

83. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

84. Buck Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

85. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

86. Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee Titans

87. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants

88. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

89. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

90. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

91. James White, RB, New England Patriots

92. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

93. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

94. Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints

95. Cooper Kupp, WR, St. Louis Rams

96. Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Martellus Bennett, TE, Green Bay Packers

98. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

99. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

100. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

There is plenty of potential here, but an equal amount of need for these types of players to prove they'll have substantial value in fantasy. Cohen remains the most intriguing player in this bunch because the Bears have such a lack of playmakers on offense.

Henry obviously has huge upside if Murray's injury woes persist. Kupp seems to have developed an instant rapport with Jared Goff, which makes him intriguing. Fleener is finally living up to his potential in New Orleans. Hurns has always possessed big-play potential, though I suspect Lee will end up having steadier value in Allen Robinson's absence. Hurns has been boom-or-bust in his career given his reliance on touchdowns for value.

There is plenty worth monitoring in this tier and plenty of questions that persist.