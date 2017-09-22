MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso head to Sunday's Grand Prix of Aragon level on points at the top of the MotoGP world championship after the Spaniard took victory in San Marino last time out.

Marquez moved top of the standings, ahead of Dovizioso on countback, after overtaking Danilo Petrucci on the last lap to claim victory in wet conditions, with the Italian finishing behind the pair in third.

The duo now lead Maverick Vinales by 16 points in the championship, with Valentino Rossi—who missed San Marino due to a double leg fracture—further behind in fourth.

Rossi is set to make a remarkable comeback this weekend, having been passed fit to race, per BT Sport MotoGP‏:

Marc Marquez: Honda

After winning in San Marino, Marquez will surely be looking forward to Aragon. He was a winner here last year and has been on pole position on six of his last seven visits to the track, per beIN Sports.

A win on Sunday would also see him move clear at the top of the standings, with just four races left in the 2017 Moto GP championship.

Ahead of the race, Marquez said he is happy to be racing at Aragon and it is among his favourite tracks, per Simon Patterson at Motorcycle News.

Marquez's strong record at Aragon, coupled with his victory at San Marino, make him a strong favourite and the man to beat on Sunday.

Andrea Dovizioso: Ducati

The Italian has been knocked off the top of the standings and will surely want to respond on Sunday as the championship moves towards an exciting climax.

Per Valentin Khorounzhiy at Motorsport.com, Dovizioso said his approach is to go for the victory at Aragon, even though he knows it is a race where Marquez traditionally excels:

"At Aragon we are out to win. That must be our approach. If we don't think that, how can we hope to beat someone like Marc?

"We will have to work as we've done the last few races, although Aragon is one of Marc's favourite tracks. It makes a difference, but we can't say we won't try.

"There's no point speaking about tracks that are more or less favourable. In theory we should not have been competitive [at Misano] but we were fast. So it's difficult to make predictions in that sense."

With the end of the championship in sight, Aragon looks like a prime opportunity for Marquez to take charge of the world-title battle and move clear of Dovizioso, although Vinales in third will also be aiming to stay in contention.