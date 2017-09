Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Fact: With Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon's home run in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Major League Baseball set a single-season record for home runs with the 5,694th long ball of 2017.

Source: @MLB