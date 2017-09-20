Chelsea Transfer News: Edinson Cavani Linked in Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Edinson Cavani's situation at Paris Saint-Germain with a view to a January move.

It was reported by Sport (h/t Will Griffee of the MailOnline) that Neymar has made it clear to PSG chiefs he wants Cavani sold. According to David Kent of the MailOnline, the Blues, Napoli and Everton are keeping an eye on developments.

In the report it's also suggested the French giants may need to move on a big player so they adhere to UEFA rules.

"The French side are under pressure to sell in January to appease FFP guidelines and had intended to offload the likes of Lucas Moura, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler," continued Kent. "A move for Cavani is not straight forward as his age and wages will limit his options. He is 30 and on around £120,000 a week after tax."

According to Sport, Neymar has told PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi that "coexistence with Cavani is totally impossible." That's after the duo were involved in a dispute over who should take a penalty in the 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

As noted by Sport Witness, since that incident there have been suggestions there is a significant conflict between the two players:

Indeed, according to L'Equipe (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror), the South American superstars had to be kept apart by Thiago Silva and Marquinhos to prevent a physical confrontation. Cavani was then pictured leaving the Parc des Princes on his own out of a back exit.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

So it would appear all is not well with the PSG No. 9 and plenty of clubs in European football would be keen to capitalise if the Ligue 1 juggernauts do want to move him on.

After all, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have triggered so much excitement in the French capital, last season Cavani was exceptional for Unai Emery's side.

Indeed, as we can see courtesy of Squawka Football, only Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has been more prolific than Cavani this calendar year:

Chelsea spent big money to secure Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the summer, so the team isn't in desperate need of another forward.

As noted by BT Sport Football, in reserve the Blues also have Michy Batshuayi, a young striker who continues to impress when he's given opportunities:

But for a manager like Antonio Conte, who has utilised two-forward systems in previous jobs, the prospect of having another world-class forward would potentially appeal. Cavani's all-action brand of play would align well with the Italian's tactics too, as he demands full commitment in every game from all his players.

At this point, talk of a Cavani departure from the Parc des Princes is surely premature anyway. While they may have clashed, there are signs of the Uruguayan and Neymar linking up brilliantly together on the pitch alongside Mbappe. PSG will be keen to preserve that stunning attack for as long as they can.