    Terrelle Pryor Tells Rams Safety Cody Davis to Avoid Hits to Players' Knees

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 10: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor reached out to Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cody Davis on social media Tuesday night and asked him to avoid hits near opposing players' knees.

    Pryor posted video of a play from the Redskins' 27-20 victory over the Rams on Sunday as part of the message to Davis. He admitted the hit wasn't necessarily dirty, but he requested the safety try to aim higher during similar moments in the future:

    The 28-year-old converted quarterback is playing his second full season as a wideout. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns last year to earn a one-year, $6 million contract from Washington during the offseason.

    He dealt with a knee injury during the 2013 campaign with the Oakland Raiders but has otherwise remained durable since Oakland selected him in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft.

    Pryor isn't the only receiver giving opponents advice about how to hit.

    Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com passed along comments Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin made in early September about his on-field conversations with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

    "He's big on don't hit him low; hit him high," Quin said. "He'll tell you on the field, like, 'Hey, bro, I'll pay your fine for you. Like, don't hit me in the legs.' He'll rather you hit him up high. Don't take his legs, because obviously you need your legs to run."

    The NFL has attempted to legislate high hits out of the game, especially those against defenseless receivers, due to concerns about concussions.

    Comments by Pryor and Fitzgerald show the offensive playmakers don't enjoy when defenders go low either, even though the hits may be within the rules.

