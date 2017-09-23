PSG Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to rival Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Calciomercato.com stated the French giants are monitoring the development of the 22-year-old closely (h/t Football Italia), with the club's sporting director, Antero Henrique, said to be a big admirer of the player.

It's added City and Bayern have also sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic in Serie A and the UEFA Europa League action.

The Serbia under-21 international has made rapid progress since his arrival from Genk two years ago, quickly becoming one of the best midfielders in Italian football. Scouted Football suggested he may well be the finest of the lot:

That assessment is tough to argue with, as the midfielder has given Lazio so much at the hub of the team.

There aren't many areas of weakness in Milinkovic-Savic's game. He's happy to assert himself physically, put in tackles and track opposition runners. He's also adept at making an impression in the final third, able to burst a game open with a surging dribble or a key pass.

This season, it appears the midfielder has taken another step in terms of his progression. In the recent 4-1 win over AC Milan, he was outstanding, as Squawka Football highlighted:

While PSG have made some exciting attacking signings lately, Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak's departures have left the team a little light in the midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic would give PSG another dimension in the middle third of the field alongside the likes of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot. Still, based on recent reports, it appears any team keen to get the Lazio man will have to fight off a lot of competition.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Discusses PSG Interest

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed a move to PSG fell through in the summer because of the French club's sporting director.

"Yes, exactly," Aubameyang told RMC when quizzed as to whether Henrique's appointment brought an end to the team's interest (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN FC). "At the start of June, I met [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. It was just before [Henrique] arrived. And once he arrived, he decided he didn't want to take me."

According to Holyman, PSG turned their attention from the 28-year-old to AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, with the latter said to represent better value. The Paris juggernauts also signed Neymar for a world-record £200 million in the summer transfer window.

While Mbappe still has plenty to learn, if PSG had chased Aubameyang, they would have been getting the finished article, as BT Sport Football indicated:

Since arriving at Dortmund in 2013, Aubameyang has gone from strength to strength. His pace has always been electric and a major problem for opposition defenders. Yet he's made strides in so many other areas of his game, most notably in terms of finishing and decision-making.

Still, you can see why PSG instead opted to sign Mbappe, the brightest prospect in French football for many years. Getting the 18-year-old was an expensive exercise—the club has to pay £165 million to make his loan switch permanent next summer—but a long-term investment and a huge statement of intent.