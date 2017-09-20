    Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Dominate Nominees for FIFA FIFPro World 11

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and APOEL Nikosia at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 13, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo is one of 12 Real Madrid players to be nominated for FIFA's FIFPro World 11 award.

    FIFPro announced the 55 nominees on Wednesday, with Los Blancos leading the way:

    Barcelona and Bayern Munich are close behind with eight nominations apiece.

    Eden Hazard was one of three Chelsea players to feature, while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's reward for topping the Premier League goals chart last season was a place among the forwards.

    Like the Ballon d'Or, the nominees are selected and voted for by their fellow professionals, split into five goalkeepers, 20 defenders, 15 midfielders and the same number of forwards.

    They will be whittled down to a team of 11 in a 4-3-3 formation and announced on October 23 at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

    Ronaldo bagged 42 goals in all competitions last year as well as 12 assists. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Isco are also representing Real and their national sides, as does Pepe, who left Madrid for Besiktas in the summer.

    It's unsurprising Real have received so many nominations after their success in the UEFA Champions League this year. As Squawka Football revealed, they have won three of the last four:

    Coupled with their victory in La Liga, last season was incredibly successful for Los Blancos, and despite a slightly stuttering start to this season, they have carried their goalscoring form into the new campaign:

    Manchester United won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup and they boast six nominees, albeit Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic played with Everton and Chelsea last season, respectively:

    After winning the Premier League, the Blues have three players in contention for the team—Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and David Luiz.

    At just 18, Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player in contention.

    Here is the full list of nominees, courtesy of FIFPro's official website

    Goalkeepers

    • Gianluigi BuffonItaly, Juventus
    • David De GeaSpain, Manchester United
    • Keylor NavasCosta Rica, Real Madrid
    • Manuel NeuerGermany, Bayern Munich
    • Jan OblakSlovenia, Atletico Madrid

                                           

    Defenders

    • David AlabaAustria, Bayern Munich
    • Jordi AlbaSpain, Barcelona
    • Dani AlvesBrazil, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Jerome BoatengGermany, Bayern Munich
    • Leonardo BonucciItaly, Juventus/AC Milan
    • Dani CarvajalSpain, Real Madrid
    • Giorgio ChielliniItaly, Juventus
    • Diego Godin—Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
    • Mats HummelsGermany, Bayern Munich
    • Philipp LahmGermany, Bayern Munich (Retired)
    • David LuizBrazil, Chelsea
    • MarceloBrazil, Real Madrid
    • Javier MascheranoArgentina, Barcelona
    • PepePortugal, Real Madrid/Besiktas
    • Gerard PiqueSpain, Barcelona
    • Sergio RamosSpain, Real Madrid
    • Thiago SilvaBrazil, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Samuel UmtitiFrance, Barcelona
    • Antonio ValenciaEcuador, Manchester United
    • Raphael VaraneFrance, Real Madrid

                                          

    Midfielders

    • Thiago AlcantaraSpain, Bayern Munich
    • Sergio BusquetsSpain, Barcelona
    • CasemiroBrazil, Real Madrid
    • Philippe CoutinhoBrazil, Liverpool
    • Eden HazardBelgium, Chelsea
    • Andres IniestaSpain, Barcelona
    • IscoSpain, Real Madrid
    • N'Golo KanteFrance, Chelsea
    • Toni KroosGermany, Real Madrid
    • Nemanja MaticSerbia, Chelsea/Manchester United
    • Luka ModricCroatia, Real Madrid
    • Mesut OzilGermany, Arsenal
    • Paul PogbaFrance, Manchester United
    • Marco VerrattiItaly, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Arturo VidalChile, Bayern Munich

                                      

    Forwards

    • Gareth BaleWales, Real Madrid
    • Karim BenzemaFrance, Real Madrid
    • Edinson CavaniUruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Paulo DybalaArgentina, Juventus
    • Antoine GriezmannFrance, Atletico Madrid
    • Zlatan IbrahimovicSweden, Manchester United
    • Harry KaneEngland, Tottenham Hotspur
    • Robert LewandowskiPoland, Bayern Munich
    • Romelu LukakuBelgium, Manchester United
    • Kylian MbappeFrance, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Lionel MessiArgentina, FC Barcelona
    • NeymarBrazil, Paris Saint-Germain
    • Cristiano RonaldoPortugal, Real Madrid
    • Alexis SanchezChile, Arsenal
    • Luis SuarezUruguay, Barcelona

    Naturally, Ronaldo looks to be a shoo-in for a place in the side after the season he had, and he's likely to be joined by a number of his team-mates.

    Lionel Messi, who has already found the net 12 times this season, notched 54 goals and 19 assists in 52 games last year, so despite failing to help Barcelona win major silverware besides the Copa del Rey, he too is almost certain to feature.

    Each of the 55 players nominated were outstanding last year, so it will be fascinating to see who else joins the pair in the side.

