Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Dominate Nominees for FIFA FIFPro World 11

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of 12 Real Madrid players to be nominated for FIFA's FIFPro World 11 award.

FIFPro announced the 55 nominees on Wednesday, with Los Blancos leading the way:

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are close behind with eight nominations apiece.

Eden Hazard was one of three Chelsea players to feature, while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's reward for topping the Premier League goals chart last season was a place among the forwards.

Like the Ballon d'Or, the nominees are selected and voted for by their fellow professionals, split into five goalkeepers, 20 defenders, 15 midfielders and the same number of forwards.

They will be whittled down to a team of 11 in a 4-3-3 formation and announced on October 23 at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Ronaldo bagged 42 goals in all competitions last year as well as 12 assists. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Isco are also representing Real and their national sides, as does Pepe, who left Madrid for Besiktas in the summer.

It's unsurprising Real have received so many nominations after their success in the UEFA Champions League this year. As Squawka Football revealed, they have won three of the last four:

Coupled with their victory in La Liga, last season was incredibly successful for Los Blancos, and despite a slightly stuttering start to this season, they have carried their goalscoring form into the new campaign:

Manchester United won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup and they boast six nominees, albeit Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic played with Everton and Chelsea last season, respectively:

After winning the Premier League, the Blues have three players in contention for the team—Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and David Luiz.

At just 18, Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player in contention.

Here is the full list of nominees, courtesy of FIFPro's official website:

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon — Italy, Juventus

Italy, Juventus David De Gea — Spain, Manchester United

Spain, Manchester United Keylor Navas — Costa Rica, Real Madrid

Costa Rica, Real Madrid Manuel Neuer — Germany, Bayern Munich

Germany, Bayern Munich Jan Oblak — Slovenia, Atletico Madrid

Defenders

David Alaba — Austria, Bayern Munich

Austria, Jordi Alba — Spain, Barcelona

Spain, Barcelona Dani Alves — Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain Jerome Boateng — Germany, Bayern Munich

Germany, Leonardo Bonucci — Italy, Juventus/AC Milan

Italy, Juventus/AC Milan Dani Carvajal — Spain, Real Madrid

Spain, Real Madrid Giorgio Chiellini — Italy, Juventus

Italy, Juventus Diego Godin—Uruguay, Atletico Madrid

Mats Hummels — Germany, Bayern Munich

Germany, Philipp Lahm — Germany, Bayern Munich (R etired)

Germany, etired) David Luiz — Brazil, Chelsea

Brazil, Chelsea Marcelo — Brazil, Real Madrid

Brazil, Real Madrid Javier Mascherano — Argentina, Barcelona

Argentina, Barcelona Pepe — Portugal, Real Madrid/Besiktas

Portugal, Real Madrid/Besiktas Gerard Pique — Spain, Barcelona

Spain, Barcelona Sergio Ramos — Spain, Real Madrid

Spain, Real Madrid Thiago Silva — Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain Samuel Umtiti — France, Barcelona

France, Barcelona Antonio Valencia — Ecuador, Manchester United

Ecuador, Manchester United Raphael Varane — France, Real Madrid

Midfielders

Thiago Alcantara — Spain, Bayern Munich

Spain, Sergio Busquets — Spain, Barcelona

Spain, Barcelona Casemiro — Brazil, Real Madrid

Brazil, Real Madrid Philippe Coutinho — Brazil, Liverpool

Brazil, Liverpool Eden Hazard — Belgium, Chelsea

Belgium, Chelsea Andres Iniesta — Spain, Barcelona

Spain, Barcelona Isco — Spain, Real Madrid

Spain, Real Madrid N'Golo Kante — France, Chelsea

France, Chelsea Toni Kroos — Germany, Real Madrid

Germany, Real Madrid Nemanja Matic — Serbia, Chelsea/Manchester United

Serbia, Chelsea/Manchester United Luka Modric — Croatia, Real Madrid

Croatia, Real Madrid Mesut Ozil — Germany, Arsenal

Germany, Arsenal Paul Pogba — France, Manchester United

France, Manchester United Marco Verratti — Italy, Paris Saint-Germain

Italy, Paris Saint-Germain Arturo Vidal — Chile, Bayern Munich

Forwards

Gareth Bale — Wales, Real Madrid

Wales, Real Madrid Karim Benzema — France, Real Madrid

France, Real Madrid Edinson Cavani — Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain

Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain Paulo Dybala — Argentina, Juventus

Argentina, Juventus Antoine Griezmann — France, Atletico Madrid

France, Atletico Madrid Zlatan Ibrahimovic — Sweden, Manchester United

Sweden, Manchester United Harry Kane — England, Tottenham Hotspur

England, Tottenham Hotspur Robert Lewandowski — Poland, Bayern Munich

Poland, Romelu Lukaku — Belgium, Manchester United

Belgium, Manchester United Kylian Mbappe — France, Paris Saint-Germain

France, Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi — Argentina, FC Barcelona

Argentina, FC Barcelona Neymar — Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal, Real Madrid

Portugal, Real Madrid Alexis Sanchez — Chile, Arsenal

Chile, Arsenal Luis Suarez — Uruguay, Barcelona

Naturally, Ronaldo looks to be a shoo-in for a place in the side after the season he had, and he's likely to be joined by a number of his team-mates.

Lionel Messi, who has already found the net 12 times this season, notched 54 goals and 19 assists in 52 games last year, so despite failing to help Barcelona win major silverware besides the Copa del Rey, he too is almost certain to feature.

Each of the 55 players nominated were outstanding last year, so it will be fascinating to see who else joins the pair in the side.