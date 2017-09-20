Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Dominate Nominees for FIFA FIFPro World 11

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Dominate Nominees for FIFA FIFPro World 11September 20, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of 12 Real Madrid players to be nominated for FIFA's FIFPro World 11 award.
FIFPro announced the 55 nominees on Wednesday, with Los Blancos leading the way:
FIFA FIFPro World 11
Congratulations @RealMadridEN. These players have been nominated for the @World11.
Barcelona and Bayern Munich are close behind with eight nominations apiece.
Eden Hazard was one of three Chelsea players to feature, while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's reward for topping the Premier League goals chart last season was a place among the forwards.
Like the Ballon d'Or, the nominees are selected and voted for by their fellow professionals, split into five goalkeepers, 20 defenders, 15 midfielders and the same number of forwards.
They will be whittled down to a team of 11 in a 4-3-3 formation and announced on October 23 at the Best FIFA Football Awards.
Ronaldo bagged 42 goals in all competitions last year as well as 12 assists. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Isco are also representing Real and their national sides, as does Pepe, who left Madrid for Besiktas in the summer.
It's unsurprising Real have received so many nominations after their success in the UEFA Champions League this year. As Squawka Football revealed, they have won three of the last four:
Squawka Football
2013: Joins Real Madrid for world-record fee 2014: Wins Champions League 2016: Wins Champions League 2017: Wins Champions League
Coupled with their victory in La Liga, last season was incredibly successful for Los Blancos, and despite a slightly stuttering start to this season, they have carried their goalscoring form into the new campaign:
Real Madrid C.F.
We've now scored in 73 consecutive matches, equalling the record set by Pelé's Santos in the 1960s!
Manchester United won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup and they boast six nominees, albeit Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic played with Everton and Chelsea last season, respectively:
FIFA FIFPro World 11
Congratulations @ManUtd. These players have been nominated for the @World11.
After winning the Premier League, the Blues have three players in contention for the team—Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and David Luiz.
At just 18, Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player in contention.
Here is the full list of nominees, courtesy of FIFPro's official website:
Goalkeepers
- Gianluigi Buffon—Italy, Juventus
- David De Gea—Spain, Manchester United
- Keylor Navas—Costa Rica, Real Madrid
- Manuel Neuer—Germany, Bayern Munich
- Jan Oblak—Slovenia, Atletico Madrid
Defenders
- David Alaba—Austria, Bayern Munich
- Jordi Alba—Spain, Barcelona
- Dani Alves—Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
- Jerome Boateng—Germany, Bayern Munich
- Leonardo Bonucci—Italy, Juventus/AC Milan
- Dani Carvajal—Spain, Real Madrid
- Giorgio Chiellini—Italy, Juventus
- Diego Godin—Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
- Mats Hummels—Germany, Bayern Munich
- Philipp Lahm—Germany, Bayern Munich (Retired)
- David Luiz—Brazil, Chelsea
- Marcelo—Brazil, Real Madrid
- Javier Mascherano—Argentina, Barcelona
- Pepe—Portugal, Real Madrid/Besiktas
- Gerard Pique—Spain, Barcelona
- Sergio Ramos—Spain, Real Madrid
- Thiago Silva—Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
- Samuel Umtiti—France, Barcelona
- Antonio Valencia—Ecuador, Manchester United
- Raphael Varane—France, Real Madrid
Midfielders
- Thiago Alcantara—Spain, Bayern Munich
- Sergio Busquets—Spain, Barcelona
- Casemiro—Brazil, Real Madrid
- Philippe Coutinho—Brazil, Liverpool
- Eden Hazard—Belgium, Chelsea
- Andres Iniesta—Spain, Barcelona
- Isco—Spain, Real Madrid
- N'Golo Kante—France, Chelsea
- Toni Kroos—Germany, Real Madrid
- Nemanja Matic—Serbia, Chelsea/Manchester United
- Luka Modric—Croatia, Real Madrid
- Mesut Ozil—Germany, Arsenal
- Paul Pogba—France, Manchester United
- Marco Verratti—Italy, Paris Saint-Germain
- Arturo Vidal—Chile, Bayern Munich
Forwards
- Gareth Bale—Wales, Real Madrid
- Karim Benzema—France, Real Madrid
- Edinson Cavani—Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
- Paulo Dybala—Argentina, Juventus
- Antoine Griezmann—France, Atletico Madrid
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic—Sweden, Manchester United
- Harry Kane—England, Tottenham Hotspur
- Robert Lewandowski—Poland, Bayern Munich
- Romelu Lukaku—Belgium, Manchester United
- Kylian Mbappe—France, Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi—Argentina, FC Barcelona
- Neymar—Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
- Cristiano Ronaldo—Portugal, Real Madrid
- Alexis Sanchez—Chile, Arsenal
- Luis Suarez—Uruguay, Barcelona
Naturally, Ronaldo looks to be a shoo-in for a place in the side after the season he had, and he's likely to be joined by a number of his team-mates.
Lionel Messi, who has already found the net 12 times this season, notched 54 goals and 19 assists in 52 games last year, so despite failing to help Barcelona win major silverware besides the Copa del Rey, he too is almost certain to feature.
Each of the 55 players nominated were outstanding last year, so it will be fascinating to see who else joins the pair in the side.