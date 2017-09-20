Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Defending for Leicester Goals Left Him 'Really Sick'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is "really sick" of the way his team are defending following the 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

After dominating the first period, the Reds lost control of the game in the second half, allowing Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani to score. It was the fourth match in a row Liverpool have gone without winning after a heavy defeat to Manchester City and draws against Sevilla and Burnley.

Following the game, Klopp did little to hide his frustration at the way in which the team defended again, per The Independent.

"After the first goal you saw the heads from Leicester went up, that was a bigger difference," he said. "The game changes in moments like this, you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side and that's how it is. But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick."

Liverpool's legendary centre-back Jamie Carragher picked up on some recurring woes in the team's defensive play:

Indeed, the Reds seem so geared towards attacking football under Klopp that often they forget about their defensive duties.

In the last four games, there have been times when opposition teams have stolen into space without being tracked or capitalised on half-hearted challenges from Liverpool players. For a team that is supposed to play aggressive, front-foot football, the standards set at the back have been poor.

Journalist Joseph Musker suggested the personnel available to the manager in defensive positions is simply not good enough:

"We are still a good football team, I see it, but unfortunately it doesn't feel (like that) at the moment because it's a cup competition," Klopp continued.

The manager does need to look at the work he's doing with the players on the training pitch, though. After all, he is approaching two years in the managerial hotseat at Anfield, and while the team's attacking play can be breathtaking at times, there's been little upturn in the defensive fortunes.

Journalist Chris Smith suggested the Liverpool manager has not been sufficiently scrutinised for his role in the side's defensive problems when compared to other managers:

Liverpool didn't sign a centre-back in the summer window, nor did they acquire a midfielder who is going to offer protection to the core of the defence. With that in mind, it shouldn't be a huge surprise to see similar cracks in the team's foundations.

Klopp is considered one of the best managers in world football, and as such, Liverpool supporters will be hopeful he can find a way of rectifying these chronic problems. If he doesn't, the Reds can forget about challenging for major honours again this term.