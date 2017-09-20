FIFA Reportedly Launch Investigation into Chelsea over Youth Transfers

Ian Walton/Getty Images

FIFA is reported to be investigating Chelsea's transfer business relating to the purchase of under-18 foreign players.

Per the Daily Mail's Sam Cunningham, FIFA are looking into "potential impropriety" after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were both handed transfer bans for breaching regulations over the signing of young players.

While "it is not believed Chelsea's case is as serious" as theirs, this marks the third time since 2009 that the Blues' dealings have been investigated by the governing body.



Chelsea were handed a two-window embargo in relation to the signing of Gael Kakuta in 2007, though their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was upheld, and Bertrand Traore's move attracted FIFA's attention when pictures surfaced last year of him turning out for the club prior to receiving international clearance at the age of 16.

According to Cunningham, the Blues have denied any wrongdoing, stating the club "complies with all FIFA Statutes and Regulations when recruiting players."



Chelsea can ill afford a transfer ban if they're to keep pace with their Premier League rivals, all the more so as several first-team players will be in the final year of their contracts next summer—Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz, Pedro, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas.

Should they leave and the Blues be unable to bring in replacements, it could be quite damaging to the club's prospects on the field.

That said, if it were to force the club to make use of the young players they so regularly recruit, there could be a silver lining.

As sports journalist Simon Austin noted, the Blues have an incredibly successful youth side but it's difficult for managers of the first-team to implement them into the senior squad:

Under a transfer ban, there would be more time to bring youngsters through in house, though in the short term it could leave them struggling to compete for top honours.

One thing is clear—if Chelsea are found to have breached regulations again, the club will need to review the way they conduct transfers regarding young players to avoid future sanctions.