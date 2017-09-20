WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 19

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The road to Hell in a Cell on October 8 rolled through Oakland Tuesday night as WWE presented the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens may be gearing up to battle inside the namesake of the pay-per-view, but neither of those men earned "winner" or "loser" status for the night's proceedings.

Those titles were saved for Superstars lower down the card who, for one reason or another, made their presence felt on the September 19 episode.

Tye Dillinger entered United States Championship territory. The Hype Bros teased a heel turn that may enter them into tag team title contention. Aiden English was jobbed out, and Tamina dropped a match she needed to win to maintain momentum.

Why did those stars earn the status they did, and how might it affect their futures with the brand, if at all?

Find out with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.