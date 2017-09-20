WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 19September 20, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 19
The road to Hell in a Cell on October 8 rolled through Oakland Tuesday night as WWE presented the latest episode of SmackDown Live.
Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens may be gearing up to battle inside the namesake of the pay-per-view, but neither of those men earned "winner" or "loser" status for the night's proceedings.
Those titles were saved for Superstars lower down the card who, for one reason or another, made their presence felt on the September 19 episode.
Tye Dillinger entered United States Championship territory. The Hype Bros teased a heel turn that may enter them into tag team title contention. Aiden English was jobbed out, and Tamina dropped a match she needed to win to maintain momentum.
Why did those stars earn the status they did, and how might it affect their futures with the brand, if at all?
Find out with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.
Winner: Tye Dillinger
It was nice to see Tye Dillinger receive television time, battling AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in recent weeks, but few could have expected he would remain a staple of the United States Championship picture for the last month.
After he interrupted the scheduled battle between Styles and Corbin Tuesday night, it appears as though The Perfect 10 may be in line for a pay-per-view title bout.
The beloved NXT export attacked Corbin, avenging weeks of interference and attacks that cost him the opportunity to dethrone Styles on more than on occasion. In the process, he had fans thinking "Triple Threat" in regards to the U.S. title match at Hell in a Cell on October 8.
If that is the case, if the title is put up for grabs in a three-way match, it will mark the highest profile bout of Dillinger's main roster career.
For months, it appeared as though the Canadian had been left to wallow in the undercard, trapped in the same deep, dark abyss as Sami Zayn. That no longer appears the case.
Dillinger has penetrated the championship scene. Now it is up to him to deliver a performance that convinces management he belongs there. Otherwise, he will be back putting over Aiden English in meaningless pay-per-view pre-shows sooner than later.
Loser: Aiden English
Speaking of English, the Sinister Serenader battled Randy Orton in a rematch of their August bout.
There will be some who applaud the fact that he dominated the match, consistently cutting Orton off at the pass and controlling the pace. All of his offense was for naught, though, as he was dismissed with a single RKO.
English, who had unleashed this sustained offense on The Viper, was put down as only the jobbiest jobbers could be. So ineffective was his offense that an "exhausted" Orton needed only to hit a single move to counteract it all and win the match.
Yes, WWE has spent years convincing fans that the RKO can come from out of nowhere. With that said, it completely undercut another star, suggesting to the fans that English's arsenal is so weak that Orton can essentially shrug it off and put him away in short order.
Not in any way did Tuesday's match benefit English.
Instead, it was another excuse to put over Orton, whose status is never in question.
Winners: The Hype Bros
The Hype Bros lost another match Tuesday night, this one to SmackDown tag team champions The New Day, and admitted they must do something drastic to reverse their fortunes.
So...there are actually wrestlers in WWE who get fed up with losing and seek the means to change things?
What a novel concept.
The potential for a Hype Bros heel turn is strong, especially as frustration over their recent defeats continues to mount. A week ago, we saw Zack Ryder refuse a sign of sportsmanship from Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. This week, Mojo Rawley was visibly rattled during a backstage vignette, appearing more serious and determined than ever before.
If the team can embrace a darker, more focused and serious tone, it can be a legitimate heel alternative to The Usos.
While a singles heel turn for Ryder would be more appealing, especially given the decade of frustration and contempt he has for the way he has been used, a villainous team not named Jimmy and Jey Uso would be a welcome addition to the tag team division.
Loser: Tamina
It was only a month ago that Tamina aligned herself with Lana in an attempt to refocus herself and become a legitimate threat to the SmackDown Women's Championship. She would listen to The Ravishing Russian's demands that she crush the competition and finally develop into the title-worthy destructive force she has long had the potential to be.
Tuesday night, Tamina made her first appearance in weeks.
She did not win.
In fact, she ate the pinfall.
All promise of a new, improved and championship-ready Tamina was extinguished with the stroke of a pencil. WWE Creative undid its own work with the second-generation star, booking her to drop the match to Charlotte rather than putting either Becky Lynch or Naomi in that spot.
After losing two straight matches to Natalya, clean and in the center of the ring, was Naomi really in need of that much protection that she could not suffer the big boot from Charlotte and lose the match, sparing Tamina the defeat?
Apparently so.
That she was not even presented as strongly or dominantly as she was at Money in the Bank suggests management may be through with any plans to position the daughter of Jimmy Snuka at or near the top of the division.