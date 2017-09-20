NFL Power Rankings 2017: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL's first London matchup of the season comes in Week 3. This time, one team enters the contest undefeated. The spectators at Wembley Stadium will take a look at a potential playoff contender.

A battle between defeated teams will kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit. Does head coach Jim Caldwell's group have a legitimate chance to topple the reigning NFC Champions on a short week?

Will Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian put together an encore performance against the Buffalo Bills on the road? An injury for an offensive lineman could place the second-year signal-caller in harm's way.

The listing below displays team records on the left with current power ranking positions, followed by Week 3 opponents, a win-loss prediction and the corresponding club record based on the projection.

Team Records, Next Opponent and Standings Predictions

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Los Angeles Chargers: Win (3-0)

2. Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions: Win (3-0)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) at Chicago Bears: Win (3-0)

4. Green Bay Packers (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Win (2-1)

5. New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Houston Texans: Win (2-1)

6. Oakland Raiders (2-0) at Washington Redskins: Win (3-0)

7. Denver Broncos (2-0) at Buffalo Bills: Win (3-0)

8. Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Tennessee Titans: Win (2-1)

9. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals: Win (2-1)

10. Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (3-0)

11. Detroit Lions (2-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons: Loss (2-1)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings: Win (2-0)

13. Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New York Jets: Win (2-0)

14. Carolina Panthers (2-0) vs. New Orleans Saints: Loss (2-1)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. New York Giants: Win (2-1)

16. Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks: Loss (1-2)

17. Washington Redskins (1-1) vs. Oakland Raiders: Loss (1-2)

18. Minnesota Vikings (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss (1-2)

19. New York Giants (0-2) at Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (0-3)

20. New Orleans Saints (0-2) at Carolina Panthers: Win (1-2)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (0-3)

22. Houston Texans (1-1) at New England Patriots: Loss (1-2)

23. Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers: Win (2-1)

24. Arizona Cardinals (1-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys: Loss (1-2)

25. Buffalo Bills (1-1) vs. Denver Broncos: Loss (1-2)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens: Loss (1-2)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Green Bay Packers: Loss (0-3)

28. Cleveland Browns (0-2) at Indianapolis Colts: Loss (0-3)

29. San Francisco 49ers (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams: Loss (0-3)

30. Chicago Bears (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Loss (0-3)

31. Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs. Cleveland Browns: Win (1-2)

32. New York Jets (0-2) vs. Miami Dolphins: Loss (0-3)

Atlanta Falcons Win Matchup Between Undefeated Teams

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Many anticipated the Atlanta Falcons to battle a Super Bowl hangover after blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in February. Instead, head coach Dan Quinn's group looks hungrier out of the gate.

After an unimpressive 23-16 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Falcons jumped on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. At one point, Atlanta led 31-7, and they held onto the double-digit win margin.

The Falcons travel to Ford Field for a matchup against an undefeated Detroit Lions team coming off a 24-10 win on the Monday Night Football stage. Expect the visitors to leave with a victory by a slim margin.

Atlanta will take the field without pass-rusher Vic Beasley who suffered a slight hamstring tear during the previous outing, per Zach Klein of WSB (ABC-TV):

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will have more time to throw, but he doesn't have the offensive firepower to compete with the Falcons' explosive attack.

Denver Broncos Edge Buffalo Bills in Close Matchup

After two home victories, the Broncos look like Super Bowl contenders on their way to Buffalo. However, the offensive line could pose a few issues on Sunday.

Left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a high ankle sprain and a bone bruise in the previous game, per 9News reporter Mike Klis:

For the Broncos, the news brings a sigh of relief when considering the injury seemed a lot worse than the actual diagnosis. Nonetheless, Donald Stephenson will take over at left tackle, which leaves Menelik Watson on the right side.

According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, Watson has allowed six sacks in two contests:

Despite Siemian's promising performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, there's concern about his pass protection. Fortunately for the second-year signal-caller, he can dump off quick passes to running backs C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles to avoid the Bills pass rush.

Baltimore Ravens Dominate Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars will play the first of four games in London on Sunday. Unfortunately for head coach Doug Marrone, leaving the country won't help his team flip back to their winning ways.

The Ravens front office and coaching staff have once again put together and developed a formidable defensive unit, which ranks No. 2 in points allowed. Despite the injuries on offense, it's a well-coach roster that doesn't flinch amid adversity thanks to head coach John Harbaugh.

Opposing defenses can load the box against the Jaguars' physical ground attack due to quarterback Blake Bortles' inability to stretch defenses with an accurate arm. Running back Leonard Fournette only averages 3.5 yards per carry.

Bortles threw the ball 21 times in the team's Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. In Week 2, he tested the Tennessee Titans secondary with 34 pass attempts but tossed two interceptions. The Ravens' stingy defense will likely hold the Jaguars offense to a minimum in a low-scoring contest.