    Magic Johnson Subpoenaed to Testify in Draymond Green Lawsuit

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 4: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors with NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson prior to Game One of the 2015 NBA Finals on June 4, 2015 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has reportedly been subpoenaed as a witness in a lawsuit filed against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

    Citing court documents, the Mercury News' David DeBolt reported Tuesday that legal representatives for former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson "want to question Johnson about a tweet he posted following the incident outside a Michigan restaurant."

    The tweet, which was sent in July 2016, referenced a conversation Johnson and Green had after the two-time NBA champion was arrested in East Lansing, Michigan, for allegedly assaulting Edmondson.

    Green, who was initially charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, later reached a plea deal and paid a $560 noise violation to avoid jail time.

    Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, are now suing Green for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress, per DeBolt.

    Johnson is expected to provide a deposition Oct. 4 at the Lakers' practice facility.

