Magic Johnson Subpoenaed to Testify in Draymond Green Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has reportedly been subpoenaed as a witness in a lawsuit filed against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Citing court documents, the Mercury News' David DeBolt reported Tuesday that legal representatives for former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson "want to question Johnson about a tweet he posted following the incident outside a Michigan restaurant."

The tweet, which was sent in July 2016, referenced a conversation Johnson and Green had after the two-time NBA champion was arrested in East Lansing, Michigan, for allegedly assaulting Edmondson.

Green, who was initially charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, later reached a plea deal and paid a $560 noise violation to avoid jail time.

Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, are now suing Green for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress, per DeBolt.

Johnson is expected to provide a deposition Oct. 4 at the Lakers' practice facility.