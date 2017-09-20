Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The right add on the waiver wire over the course of the first five weeks of a season can make all the difference.

Think back to last year, when savvy owners picked up a breakout star like Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard. Never mind how rare it is to find quality running backs, even in the fantasy resurgence for the position, Howard gave his owners a free first-round value.

This year there already seem to be a few similar candidates, such as Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's long gone, though, so let's take a look at a few names worth considering as the league heads into its third week.

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Targets

Fantasy quarterback play has suffered this year alongside the poor showings from offensive lines as the ripple effect from the collegiate game continues to trickle down.

Making the situation even odder is the strong performances from Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.

An afterthought last year while the Broncos were carried by a Von Miller-led defense, Siemian has made the most of another chance, throwing six touchdowns against two interceptions through two games, good for outputs of 23.66 and 23.64 fantasy points.

The throws have caught the eye, too:

Granted, going against the defenses of the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers help. But so too does playing with weapons like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Given the current state of quarterback play, Siemian is a nice option to have on the bench, if not a starter.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE

Now is a good time to invest in New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead.

The new arrival still looks like the most complete back in Foxborough, even if he had a quiet Week 1 performance. The same doesn't apply for Week 2, where he carried the ball twice and saw four targets through the air in the first half, catching three for 41 yards and a score, good for 10.40 points.

The score is a good example of how the team wants to use him:

Burkhead, though, didn't get to play in the second half due to a minor rib injury.

Still, owners saw Burkhead not only getting more snaps in his second game as the team put an emphasis on him, but a flash of what he can do when working with Tom Brady. He's worth an add based on the upside he presents each week within the offense, with the possibility he takes over as the main back, too.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI

It was understandable to think Nelson Agholor would be the odd man out in the Philadelphia Eagles passing attack after the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith alongside a healthy Zach Ertz at tight end.

Or not.

In Week 1, Agholor wound up getting targeted eight times, tied for the team high. He turned that into six grabs for 86 yards and a score, then followed it up in Week 2 with one catch on three targets, the lone grab going for another touchdown.

While a limited day overall, his second score was a looker:

Agholor doesn't have guaranteed production by any means, but he's more familiar with the offense and Carson Wentz than the aforementioned Eagles. Maybe their arrivals are all it took to get the 2015 No. 20 overall pick into gear after three total touchdowns over the first two years of his career.

Either way, he's worth a flier on the chances his usage balloons and remains consistent.

David Njoku, TE, CLE

Yes, it is a bit odd to suggest members of the Cleveland Browns.

Still, top wideout Corey Coleman just went on injured reserve, as announced by the team, as rookie tight end David Njoku erupted.

This year's No. 29 overall pick only saw two targets in his debut, which he turned into two grabs for 20 yards. In his second game, he turned four targets into three grabs for 27 yards and a score, producing 8.7 points.

While not the most attractive numbers just yet, Njoku should see higher usage right away with Coleman out. And consistency at tight end is rare, yet owners could have it here as rookie signal-caller DeShone Kizer looks his way often.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.