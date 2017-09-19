    Charlotte Wins Fatal 4-Way, Will Face Natalya at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    WWE wrestling stars Sasha Bank (R) and Charlotte Flair (L) fight during a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) women's fight at the Olympic hall in Munich, southern Germany, on November 3, 2016. / AFP / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

    Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown Live Tuesday night to earn a shot against Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8.

    After Tamina knocked Naomi off the apron with a superkick, Charlotte delivered a big boot to Tamina to earn the victory. WWE showed that Natalya was following the action closely from backstage:

    Despite being a former NXT women's champion, Divas champion and four-time Raw women's champion, Charlotte has yet to win the SmackDown Live women's belt after moving to the blue brand in the Superstar Shake-up.

    She hasn't even challenged for the championship since April. Her match with Naomi on the April 25 SmackDown Live ended in a no-contest.

    Still, Charlotte will almost certainly like her chances of taking the title from Natalya. Last October, she defeated Sasha Banks in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match to capture the Raw Women's Championship.

    Regardless of who wins, though, the specter of the Money in the Bank briefcase will loom large. Carmella has yet to capitalize on her title opportunity.

    Charlotte and Natalya's match promises to be a physical affair, so it could be a perfect time for Carmella to cash in the briefcase and meet a better fate than Baron Corbin, who was only the second wrestler to unsuccessfully cash in.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report