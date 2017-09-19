Charlotte Wins Fatal 4-Way, Will Face Natalya at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown Live Tuesday night to earn a shot against Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8.

After Tamina knocked Naomi off the apron with a superkick, Charlotte delivered a big boot to Tamina to earn the victory. WWE showed that Natalya was following the action closely from backstage:

Despite being a former NXT women's champion, Divas champion and four-time Raw women's champion, Charlotte has yet to win the SmackDown Live women's belt after moving to the blue brand in the Superstar Shake-up.

She hasn't even challenged for the championship since April. Her match with Naomi on the April 25 SmackDown Live ended in a no-contest.

Still, Charlotte will almost certainly like her chances of taking the title from Natalya. Last October, she defeated Sasha Banks in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match to capture the Raw Women's Championship.

Regardless of who wins, though, the specter of the Money in the Bank briefcase will loom large. Carmella has yet to capitalize on her title opportunity.

Charlotte and Natalya's match promises to be a physical affair, so it could be a perfect time for Carmella to cash in the briefcase and meet a better fate than Baron Corbin, who was only the second wrestler to unsuccessfully cash in.