Sterling Moore Reportedly Suffered Pectoral Injury During Loss vs. Patriots

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore could miss time after suffering a pectoral injury Sunday.

According to Nick Underhill of the Advocate, the veteran is seeking second opinions to determine the severity of the injury, although the team also spent Tuesday working out several cornerbacks to help provide some depth if needed.

Moore has served as the team's third cornerback this season after starting 12 of the 13 games he played in 2016. He finished last year with 44 tackles and two interceptions. The 27-year-old has also spent time with the Cowboys, Patriots and Buccaneers in his seven-year career.

He has seen less playing time lately as the Saints have instead looked to get younger in the secondary, with P.J. Williams and rookie first-round pick Marshon Lattimore starting at cornerback. Second-round pick Marcus Williams also started at safety.

While this hasn't led to much success—the Saints currently rank dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed and second-to-last in points allowed—there is at least hope these players will fare better down the line.

With that said, any additional injuries could be damaging for a squad that is already thin at the position after Delvin Breaux went down with a broken fibula.

De'Vante Harris will likely see additional snaps if Moore is forced to miss more time.