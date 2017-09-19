    Raiders Release Statement on Central Mexico Earthquake

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: A detailed view of a helmet belonging to and Oakland Raiders player sitting on top of a Gatorade cooler against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of their preseason NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Ram won the game 24-21. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Oakland Raiders released a statement Tuesday after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed more than 100 people in and around Mexico City:

    "The Raiders have the people of Mexico City and the surrounding areas in our thoughts and prayers following today's earthquake. Mexico City is a special place for the Raider Nation and the most heartfelt sentiments of the Raiders family go out to all of our Mexican neighbors in this time of need."

    According to CNN's Steve Almasy, Ray Sanchez and Darran Simon, Mexican officials confirmed Tuesday that at least 139 people were killed after the earthquake struck, its epicenter approximately 75 miles outside of the city.

    The Raiders are scheduled to host the New England Patriots Nov. 19 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

    The stadium, which has hosted two World Cup finals, reportedly sustained structural damage as the result of Tuesday's earthquake.

    According to the New York Daily News' Nicholas Parco, the stadium "was heavily damaged" and "left with a massive fracture down its side."

