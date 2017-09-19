Raiders Release Statement on Central Mexico Earthquake

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders released a statement Tuesday after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed more than 100 people in and around Mexico City:

"The Raiders have the people of Mexico City and the surrounding areas in our thoughts and prayers following today's earthquake. Mexico City is a special place for the Raider Nation and the most heartfelt sentiments of the Raiders family go out to all of our Mexican neighbors in this time of need."

According to CNN's Steve Almasy, Ray Sanchez and Darran Simon, Mexican officials confirmed Tuesday that at least 139 people were killed after the earthquake struck, its epicenter approximately 75 miles outside of the city.

The Raiders are scheduled to host the New England Patriots Nov. 19 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The stadium, which has hosted two World Cup finals, reportedly sustained structural damage as the result of Tuesday's earthquake.

According to the New York Daily News' Nicholas Parco, the stadium "was heavily damaged" and "left with a massive fracture down its side."