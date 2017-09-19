Damian Lillard Says Dame 4s Kicks Will Be Released on Same Day as New Album

Damian Lillard Says Dame 4s Kicks Will Be Released on Same Day as New AlbumSeptember 19, 2017
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard confirmed Tuesday his latest signature sneaker from Adidas, the Dame 4, will drop Oct. 6—the same day his second studio album is released.
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
October 6th. Same day as my 2nd album #CONFIRMED drops. https://t.co/MPTPszfGWK2017-9-20 00:43:06
Lillard also announced a single titled "Run It Up" featuring Lil Wayne will be available Friday.
As far as Lillard's latest shoes are concerned, Kicks On Fire reported July 29 that Lillard's latest offering is scheduled to be released in two primary colorways Oct. 6: "The Rip City comes in a Blazers colorways as White, Black, and Red can be seen on both the upper and sole. The Un-Dyed colorway comes with a Cream-based placed on top of a Gum sole unit."
Blazers.com's Casey Holdahl offered a glimpse of Lillard in the new kicks at a recent workout:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Dame 4 looks so nice. Like a cross between a hoop shoe and the NMD. https://t.co/pXuWPTqBVl2017-9-13 18:44:46
The two-time All-Star figures to debut the new signature look when the Blazers open their season Oct. 18 against the Phoenix Suns.