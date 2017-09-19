Damian Lillard Says Dame 4s Kicks Will Be Released on Same Day as New Album

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard confirmed Tuesday his latest signature sneaker from Adidas, the Dame 4, will drop Oct. 6—the same day his second studio album is released.

Lillard also announced a single titled "Run It Up" featuring Lil Wayne will be available Friday.

As far as Lillard's latest shoes are concerned, Kicks On Fire reported July 29 that Lillard's latest offering is scheduled to be released in two primary colorways Oct. 6: "The Rip City comes in a Blazers colorways as White, Black, and Red can be seen on both the upper and sole. The Un-Dyed colorway comes with a Cream-based placed on top of a Gum sole unit."

Blazers.com's Casey Holdahl offered a glimpse of Lillard in the new kicks at a recent workout:

The two-time All-Star figures to debut the new signature look when the Blazers open their season Oct. 18 against the Phoenix Suns.