2017 TOUR Championship Odds: Spieth Betting Favorite Against Johnson Again

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Another top-10 finish has put Jordan Spieth on the brink of winning the FedEx Cup heading into the final event of the playoffs, this week's TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spieth is coming off a seventh-place finish at the BMW Championship, and he is listed as the +500 favorite (bet $100 to win $500) to take home the TOUR Championship title at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark over +750 second choice Dustin Johnson, who ended up a disappointing 33rd last week.

Johnson started off strong in the FedEx Cup playoffs, winning the Northern Trust Open in a playoff over Spieth. But he followed that with an 18th-place finish in the Dell Technologies Championship while Spieth was second there as well.

Spieth now leads the FedEx Cup standings with 5,421 points, with Johnson sitting in third place on 4,730 and Justin Thomas in between them in second with 5,081.

Thomas is the +1100 fourth choice to win the TOUR Championship, right behind Rickie Fowler (+1000) and just ahead of Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Justin Rose, who are all +1200 on the betting board.

After winning the Dell Technologies Championship and finishing sixth in the Northern Trust Open, it looked like Thomas was in position to overtake both Spieth and Johnson in the FedEx Cup standings. But he struggled to a 47th-place finish at the BMW Championship and will need to bounce back here.

Marc Leishman earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points for winning the BMW Championship, although Fowler, Rahm, Day and Rose all played exceptionally well to get the attention of oddsmakers going into the TOUR Championship.

Rose and Fowler tied for second in the BMW Championship, Day was fourth and Rahm tied for fifth with Matt Kuchar, who is +2800 on the golf betting lines to win the TOUR Championship. Leishman is listed at +1800, and he is ranked fourth in the FedEx Cup standings with 4,084 points following his victory.

It is worth noting that there are only 30 golfers in the TOUR Championship field, with defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy unable to repeat his title run at East Lake as he has already been eliminated. Last year, McIlroy beat out Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell in a playoff, and the latter is still alive this year at +3300 to win it.