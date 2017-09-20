NBA 2K18: Best Young Stars to Build a Franchise Around in MyGM and MyLEAGUE

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

One can start to feel the next generation of talent in the NBA starting to take over.

For those playing the newly released NBA 2K18 from 2K Sports, this is clear enough when simply booting up the game given the presence of Kyrie Irving on the cover. One glance at some of the highest-rated players speaks volumes about the approaching passing of the torch as well.

This year, MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes take center stage in NBA 2K18 because of MyGM: The Next Chapter, a new mode which puts players behind the scenes and allows them to take control of building a roster away from the court.

As seasoned veterans know, the best thing to do when given such responsibilities is start building a dynasty around certain younger stars. These guys are the best options to consider.

Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics (90 overall)

What, think the cover boy wouldn't get a mention here?

Here's a fun fact that is easy to forget—Irving is all of 25 years old.

The newest member of the Boston Celtics is off to prove he can do it all on his own. Or at the very least, he's removed himself from LeBron James' shadow and will command the spotlight over guys like Gordon Hayward.

On the court, Irving had the best shooting performance of his career a year ago, averaging 25.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Not only is Irving the ideal complete package for a league putting an emphasis on point guards more than anything else, he's deceptively young. Other stars that aren't part of the old guard like Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker are 28 and 27, respectively. Irving is 25, meaning he's got years and years of elite play in front of him.

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns (85 overall)

It's only a matter of time before Devin Booker is a household name.

He might be already if it weren't for landing with the Phoenix Suns. Either way, Booker has steadily improved in non-shooting areas over the course of his two years in the Association so far.

Those in charge of building a franchise in 2K will want the offensive numbers, though, so it is worth pointing out the Kentucky product averaged 22.1 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor and 36.2 percent from deep.

Did anyone mention Booker is only 20 years old and already boasts an 85 overall? The only way to go is up, with how far being the most alluring part of building around him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (91 overall)

On this topic, it doesn't get better than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 22-year-old star has the look of a possible generational talent capable of changing the game as we know it. It sounds hyperbolic, but it isn't often a guy standing at 6'11" and 222 pounds can get up and down the court in three or four strides while handling the ball like a point guard.

Again, no exaggeration:

Already a 91 overall, there is no reason Antetokounmpo shouldn't keep moving his way toward the top rating in the league in both MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes, where he should hold it for a long time as well.

Players who surround Antetokounmpo with the right talent shouldn't have any issues competing for numerous titles.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves (91 overall)

The Association doesn't value centers like it used to thanks to the added emphasis on shooting over the years.

Luckily for 2K players, Karl-Anthony Towns won't have any problems holding his own over the length of his career, which is still in its relative infancy as he heads into his third season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now 21 years old, the 7'0", 244-pound talent averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game a season ago while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep.

KAT may never need to space the floor with his shooting while playing on the same offense as Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler, but his skill set is one of the most interesting in 2K18.

For those who don't want to build the same old contender as any other player, KAT provides an interesting alternative.

