Mookie Betts Exits Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Due to Wrist Injury

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts suffered a wrist injury during Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted the Red Sox said Betts exited the contest with left wrist pain.

After finishing second in American League MVP voting last year, Betts has put together another excellent season. The 24-year-old has 23 home runs and a .456 slugging percentage.

In addition to Betts' success with the bat, he is second among all MLB players regardless of position with 30 defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs. His all-around ability makes him one of the best and most valuable players in MLB.

The Red Sox will miss everything Betts brings to their lineup and defense. Chris Young and Brock Holt can platoon in right field until Betts is ready to return.

As Boston prepares for the playoffs in 2017, losing Betts at this stage of the season would leave a massive void in the heart of the order and force everyone to do a little more to make up for it.