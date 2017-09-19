Usos vs. New Day for Tag Team Title Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell 2017

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes announced on WWE's official Twitter account The Usos have used their rematch clause to challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Live tag team titles at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8.

The Usos lost the belts on the Sept. 12 edition of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas. The two tag teams brutalized one another in the street fight, with Big E and Kofi Kingston eventually hitting Midnight Hour for the victory.

The Usos have been a revelation since adopting heelish personas after being drafted to SmackDown Live, while The New Day have been excellent as well following their arrival on the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

While they're two of the best tag teams in WWE, SmackDown Live would benefit from having The Usos and New Day go in separate directions after Hell in a Cell. They can't keep wrestling each other forever.

The New Day and Usos have essentially been feuding since Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods arrived in May, and they've exchanged the tag team belts three times during that time. At a certain point, SmackDown Live needs to showcase its other tag teams in order to ensure the tag division remains strong.

It's a problem Raw is experiencing with the women's division, as the spotlight is on Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley, leaving talented wrestlers such as Emma and Mickie James as afterthoughts.

Hell in a Cell could prove to be the culmination of an excellent rivalry between The Usos and New Day.