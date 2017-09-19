Oakland Rapper 'Too Short' Shows Support for Marshawn Lynch Dancing vs. Jets

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland rapper Too Short offered an endorsement of Marshawn Lynch's celebratory dance as the Oakland Raiders cruised to a 45-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

"It's pretty normal where we're from," Too Short said, per TMZ Sports. "That's how we all dance."

The Raiders shared a brief clip of Lynch's dance on Twitter:

"I don't think I've ever seen him dance like that," said Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin, who had played alongside the Oakland native for four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "He didn't dance like that in Seattle. I guess because he's at home, it's the moment. I'm glad to see him having fun. It was a cool moment."

Unsurprisingly, Jets players received Lynch's dance a little less warmly. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins said it "should infuriate the whole team" and provide motivation for Week 3, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon also said the celebration was "like he was rubbing [the loss] in our face."

Lynch ran for 45 yards and a touchdown—his first with Oakland—on 12 carries against the Jets. His 121 rushing yards through the first two weeks are tied for 11th in the NFL.

The emphatic nature of their victory raised the Raiders' stock in the eyes of some. Bleacher Report's Chris Simms ranked Oakland third behind the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in his most recent power rankings—a slight improvement from fourth last week.